Home Technology Former Blizzard boss proposes players tipping developers after completing games

Former Blizzard boss proposes players tipping developers after completing games

Apr 15, 2024 0 Comments

Former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra recently proposed a new idea that has sparked conversation within the gaming community. Ybarra suggested that players should have the option to tip developers after completing a game, especially if they felt that the game was worth more than its initial price.

In a recent interview, Ybarra mentioned games such as Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, and Red Dead Redemption 2 as examples of titles that players may consider tipping for. He acknowledged that while this concept may not sit well with everyone, he compared it to tipping in other service industries.

While independent developers often have virtual tip jars, it is rare to see this practice in big budget gaming. Some players have even suggested buying a game twice as a way to show their support for developers, especially in light of publishers raising game prices to $70. This price increase, combined with microtransactions, has led to frustration among players.

In an effort to avoid negative reviews, some publishers have introduced microtransaction stores post-release. However, this strategy is not always successful and can lead to further backlash from the gaming community.

Ybarra’s former employer, Blizzard, operates on a subscription model for World of Warcraft and sells additional items in games like Overwatch 2 and Hearthstone. With the ongoing debate surrounding game pricing and microtransactions, the idea of tipping developers is certainly a unique concept that has the potential to change the way players support the creators behind their favorite games.

See also  சுத்துதே சுத்துதே நெட்வொர்க் ... “The speed of the internet is bad; India in last 10 places ”| India Stands One hundred and Thirty first Rand in the Global Index published by Ookla Speedtest in the Mobile Internet Speed ​​| Puthiyathalaimurai - Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

You May Also Like

Apple AirPods Gen 2 reach their lowest price of the year on Amazon

How to capture the total solar eclipse on your phone like a pro

New Rule Allows Retro Game Emulators on App Store Globally

NASA awards contracts to three companies for lunar vehicle design

Googles Find My Device network is launching soon

AI paywall option explored by Google, report claims

About the Author:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *