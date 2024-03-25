Israel Cancels Washington Visit After US Allows UN Gaza Ceasefire Resolution to Pass

The US Abstains from UN Security Council Vote on Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza

In a surprising move, the United States decided to abstain from a recent UN Security Council vote calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. This decision exposed tensions with Israel, as the US had previously vetoed similar resolutions in the past. Despite the resolution including edits requested by the US, the US still could not bring itself to vote yes.

The resolution, which calls for an immediate ceasefire during Ramadan and the release of hostages, was welcomed by Hamas and the Palestinian authority. However, Israeli officials criticized the resolution and have vowed to continue fighting Hamas, refusing to abide by the terms of the resolution.

UN Secretary-General expressed his disappointment, stating that failure to implement the resolution would be “unforgivable.” The Biden administration defended its decision to abstain, stating that the resolution is consistent with its policy and expressing disappointment for the failure to condemn Hamas.

In a further development, the US has called on Israel to explain its military operation in Gaza’s Rafah, which is expected to be a mistake. This request came after the cancelation of a visit by Israel’s national security adviser and close advisers to Prime Minister Netanyahu following the UN vote.

The cancelation of the visit was met with disappointment by the US, with officials suggesting that it may reflect Netanyahu’s domestic political concerns. Despite Israel agreeing to a US proposal on a prisoner-hostage deal, more issues remain unresolved according to Hamas leaders. The situation remains tense as both sides navigate the complexities of the conflict in Gaza.