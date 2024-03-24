GTA 6s release may be delayed to 2026 due to reported development setbacks

“GTA 6 Release Date Potentially Delayed to 2026 Amid Development Setbacks”

Anonymous sources have revealed to Kotaku that the highly anticipated game GTA 6 may face a delay beyond its expected 2025 release date. Development of the game has reportedly fallen behind schedule, prompting management to urge developers to return to the office full-time in a race to meet the original deadline.

Although Rockstar Games is still “aiming” for a spring 2025 release, insiders suggest that a more realistic timeline might be autumn of the same year. However, delaying the game until 2026 is being considered as a backup plan in case the current setbacks persist.

Despite the reports, Rockstar Games has remained silent on the issue and has yet to respond to Kotaku’s request for comment. The decision to require employees to return to the office full-time has not been well-received, with some criticizing it as “reckless.”

The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) has also voiced concerns, criticizing Rockstar for plans to remove remote working provisions for the majority of its staff. The union notes that exceptions to the new rules will be rare, potentially impacting the well-being and work-life balance of employees.

As fans eagerly await the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series, the future of GTA 6 remains uncertain. Stay tuned to Press Stories for further updates on the development and potential release of the highly anticipated game.