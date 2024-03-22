Russia declares state of war in Ukraine, Kremlin announces

Title: Kremlin Officially Declares Ukraine Conflict a ‘War’ Due to West’s Intervention

In a significant shift in language, the Kremlin has referred to its invasion of Ukraine as a ‘special military operation’ for the past two years. However, Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently stated that the attack on Ukraine is now officially considered a war, citing the intervention and support of the West as the main reason for this change.

The re-election of Vladimir Putin and the recent large air raid on Ukrainian energy infrastructure played key roles in the Kremlin’s decision to declare the conflict a war. Russian officials have also acknowledged that the fighting will last longer than initially anticipated.

Analysts believe that the change in language allows Russian authorities to announce decisions more commonly associated with a war, potentially signaling a more aggressive approach to the conflict. Russia still occupies almost a fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

Tens of thousands of people, including civilians, have been killed in the conflict, and both sides remain determined in their positions. Russia insists that it must fully ‘liberate’ the four Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed to ensure safety, while Kyiv condemns Russia’s annexation of the regions and is determined to return Crimea to Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine continues to be a point of contention between Russia and the West, with no clear end in sight. The Kremlin’s declaration of war marks a significant escalation in the situation and raises concerns about the future of the region.