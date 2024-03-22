Press Stories on Epic Games Battle Against Apple

Tech giants including Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Elon Musk’s X, and Match Group have joined Epic Games in accusing Apple of failing to comply with a court-ordered injunction regarding App Store payments. The companies claim that Apple is in “clear violation” of a September 2021 injunction by making it difficult for consumers to use alternative payment methods for digital content.

Apple, however, has declined to comment on the accusation, stating that they have fully complied with the injunction in order to protect consumers and developers. Epic Games originally sued Apple in 2020 for antitrust violations, which led to the injunction requiring Apple to allow links and buttons for alternative payment options.

Epic Games is now demanding that Apple be held in contempt, citing new rules and fees that allegedly make alternative payment links ineffective. The tech companies argue that Apple’s conduct reinforces anti-steering rules and excessive commissions, ultimately harming both consumers and developers.

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Apple’s appeal from the injunction and Epic’s appeal on lower court findings. Apple has until April 3 to formally respond to Epic’s filing. Epic Games is based in Cary, North Carolina, while Apple is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

The ongoing battle between Apple and Epic Games highlights the broader debate over app store policies and fees. This latest development underscores the tensions between tech giants and the implications for both consumers and developers. Stay tuned for further updates on this high-profile dispute.