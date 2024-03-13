Home Technology Future Samsung wearable devices could have square faces

Mar 13, 2024 0 Comments

Samsung is rumored to be considering a major design change for its upcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series. Reports suggest that the new smartwatch may feature a squarish design that harkens back to the original Galaxy Gear, in an effort to differentiate it from other Android smartwatches on the market.

This potential shift comes after Samsung removed the physical rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch 5 series, only to reintroduce it in the Galaxy Watch 6 series due to customer demand. The circular display has become a signature design for Samsung smartwatches, setting them apart in the competitive wearable tech market.

While a square display may offer practical benefits such as easier notification reading and app development, some consumers may not find it as visually appealing as the traditional circular display. Wearable design goes beyond business strategy, as it also has an emotional impact on users. Many Galaxy Watch fans have grown accustomed to the circular display and physical rotating bezel, which adds to their overall user experience.

It remains to be seen how consumers will react to a potential square design for the Galaxy Watch 7 series. While some may embrace the change, there could also be a backlash against moving away from the familiar circular design. Samsung will need to carefully consider the balance between innovation and maintaining the features that have made their smartwatches popular among consumers.

