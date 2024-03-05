Texas Company Unveils New Evidence in MH370 Search

Texas-based company Ocean Infinity has made headlines with its claim to have scientific evidence of the final resting place of the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370. The plane, which disappeared over the southern Indian Ocean a decade ago, has remained a mystery for years.

Ocean Infinity has now submitted a proposal to the Malaysian government for a new search in the area where the plane is believed to have crashed. The proposal includes a unique “no-cure, no-fee” arrangement, meaning payment will only be required if positive results are achieved.

CEO Oliver Plunkett has expressed a strong desire to bring resolution to those affected by the loss of the aircraft through their search efforts. Malaysia’s transport minister, Anthony Loke, has shown confidence in the government approving the proposal for a new search.

Currently, the company is analyzing data to narrow down the search area and hopes to resume the search soon. In 2018, Ocean Infinity conducted a three-month search on a “no cure, no fee” basis but did not find any new information on the missing flight.

With the possibility of a new search on the horizon, there is renewed hope for answers in the mystery surrounding the disappearance of flight MH370. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.