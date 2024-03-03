Revealed Audio Reveals Germanys Consideration of Sending Ukraine Missiles

Russian spies have intercepted a conversation involving top German military officers discussing plans to send Ukraine missiles to destroy the Crimean bridge, according to leaked audio obtained by state-controlled news network RT.

The audio reveals that the German officials were considering the possibility of sending long-range missiles, including the Taurus, to Ukraine. The Taurus missiles, which can avoid radar detection and take out complex infrastructure like the Kerch Bridge, have been a key request from Ukraine to Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been hesitant to provide the missiles, citing concerns about escalation of war. The leaked audio, while not confirming definitively that Germany was going to send the missiles, may have jeopardized Ukraine’s chances of obtaining them.

The Kremlin has expressed outrage at Germany following the leak, demanding explanations. Spokespersons for the German defense ministry and Chancellor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The revelation of these discussions has sparked international concern, with many questioning the potential implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The possibility of Germany supplying missiles to Ukraine raises fears of further escalation and retaliation from Russia.

As the situation continues to unfold, all eyes will be on Germany's response to the leaked audio and the potential fallout in relations with Ukraine and Russia.