Russia-Ukraine War Updates with Navalny Death Spurring Global Outcry

A US-Russia dual citizen has been arrested by Russian authorities on charges of treason for allegedly collecting funds for Ukrainian organizations and openly supporting Kyiv. The 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles was detained in Yekaterinburg for providing financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against Russia’s security.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the funds raised by the US citizen were used to purchase tactical medicine, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The FSB also stated that the individual took part in public actions supporting the “Kyiv regime.”

The court has decided to detain the accused as a preventive measure, with operational search activities and investigative actions currently taking place. The specific actions taken by the US citizen in support of Kyiv were not disclosed in the FSB’s statement.

CNN has reached out to the US Embassy in Moscow for comment on the situation. It is unclear at this time how the US government will respond to the arrest of one of its citizens in Russia on charges of treason. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.