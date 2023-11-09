Redesigned TV app that mimics smartphone experience now available on Spotify

Spotify Enhances User Experience with Redesigned TV App

Music streaming giant Spotify has recently unveiled a redesigned TV app, aiming to provide an enhanced user experience for its customers. With a homepage similar to its mobile and desktop versions, the new TV app now showcases the user’s most-listened-to content at the top.

One of the main highlights of the update is the inclusion of the “Made For You” playlists and recently played albums or podcasts, which are now prominently displayed on the homepage. This feature allows users to easily access and discover their favorite and recommended content.

In addition, Spotify has introduced a new playback queue accessible from the right side of the screen. This feature enables users to see the current audio being played and a comprehensive list of what is coming up next. With this update, users can better manage their listening experience and have a clearer understanding of their playback order.

To enhance the visual appeal of the TV app, Spotify has also introduced a dark mode option. This new design choice not only provides a visually pleasing aesthetic but also reduces eye strain for users who prefer a darker theme. The dark mode option has been well-received by users, who appreciate the flexibility to customize their viewing experience.

Another significant improvement is the ease of switching between accounts. With a simple click on their profile in the top-right corner, users can effortlessly switch between different Spotify accounts. This feature optimizes the app’s functionality, particularly for households or individuals sharing a TV and using multiple accounts.

Overall, the redesigned TV app from Spotify offers a range of new features that enhance user experience. The updated homepage, playback queue, dark mode option, and account switching capabilities provide a more personalized and streamlined experience for users. Whether streaming music, podcasts, or exploring recommendations, Spotify continues to prioritize user satisfaction in their ongoing efforts to improve their platforms.