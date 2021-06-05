Home Technology Students repairing old phones | Dream Riders Club | Smart phone | Education

Jun 05, 2021 0 Comments
dream-riders-club-smart-phone-to-students

A group of young people with a unique effort to help students who cannot read online due to lack of a smartphone. Led by the Dream Riders Club, they collect, repair and distribute inactive phones.

As online classes become more prevalent in the wake of the Govt expansion, it is a challenge that many of the students do not yet have smartphones. Many people have passive phones. Keep lazy to repair. The Dream Riders Club came up with the idea that repairing and activating those phones would help many children. Fifteen technicians have been prepared for this.

Members of the Dream Riders Club will pick up and collect old phones at home if notified. Or send by courier. Apart from this, there are opportunities for those who want to buy new mobiles.

Contact numbers

8129234323

9567558886

9847161579

Address to be made by courier

Jain Mobiles

Bridge Road

Bank Junction

Aluva

Near Najat Hospital

Then 683101

