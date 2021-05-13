Shame on the host at the beginning of the “puzzle”: no one in the studio expected what he said in front of the camera! Photo

An unusual moment in the popular quiz.

Source: RTS1 / Printscreen

At the beginning of the popular quiz “Puzzle“It simply came to our notice then.

Host Marija Velzkovic received a compliment from rival Oliver Vukovic, who took advantage of the opportunity before the show began, and said she had very beautiful eyes.

“Before I say anything, I want to give you a compliment coming from my wife for you, which means you are a woman with the most beautiful eyes in the world,” said the contestant who surprised the host, and he thanked her with a smile.

“Oh, thank you, congratulations to my wife,” he replied.

“When a woman gives a compliment to a man, it’s only right to do so, I can only admit,” the contestant added, and I embellished the beginning of the quiz and then “threw myself” to judge it.

“Thank you so much” Maria thanked him once more.

