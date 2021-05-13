Home Technology Shame on the host at the beginning of the “puzzle”: no one in the studio expected what he said in front of the camera! Photo

Shame on the host at the beginning of the “puzzle”: no one in the studio expected what he said in front of the camera! Photo

May 13, 2021 0 Comments

An unusual moment in the popular quiz.

Source: RTS1 / Printscreen

At the beginning of the popular quiz “Puzzle“It simply came to our notice then.

Host Marija Velzkovic received a compliment from rival Oliver Vukovic, who took advantage of the opportunity before the show began, and said she had very beautiful eyes.

“Before I say anything, I want to give you a compliment coming from my wife for you, which means you are a woman with the most beautiful eyes in the world,” said the contestant who surprised the host, and he thanked her with a smile.

“Oh, thank you, congratulations to my wife,” he replied.

“When a woman gives a compliment to a man, it’s only right to do so, I can only admit,” the contestant added, and I embellished the beginning of the quiz and then “threw myself” to judge it.

“Thank you so much” Maria thanked him once more.

Be better informed than others, Download the Monto mobile app.

READ  A NASA probe is full of asteroid objects, and now it has a problem

You May Also Like

Global Development Team Move on Doc Coin: Target new application events

Global Development Team Move on Doc Coin: Target new application events

Destiny 2 Cross-Play, which was accidentally activated a few months before the meeting and you can access it now

Destiny 2 Cross-Play, which was accidentally activated a few months before the meeting and you can access it now

AI makes GTA V more realistic but less beautiful

AI makes GTA V more realistic but less beautiful

ICloud Drive to transfer iCloud documents and data in May 2022

ICloud Drive to transfer iCloud documents and data in May 2022

Microsoft has canceled the development of Windows 10X. Rather, it returns to tricks and harassment of users

PlayStation 5's "Next Generation PSVR" 4K Resolution Headset and Line-of-Vision Tracking - Jigsaw

PlayStation 5’s “Next Generation PSVR” 4K Resolution Headset and Line-of-Vision Tracking – Jigsaw

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *