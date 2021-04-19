Home World Tensions in Somalia’s capital over extension of presidential decree – Brenza Latin

Tensions in Somalia’s capital over extension of presidential decree – Brenza Latin

Apr 19, 2021 0 Comments
Iran reaffirms opposition to renegotiation of nuclear deal - Brenza Latin

Parliament decided to extend the mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohammed for two years, even in the absence of elections set out in the constitution, and in appropriate political agreements with the semi-autonomous states forming the federation.

According to the Somali Guardian news website, the opposition controls many parts of the capital after stopping forces loyal to former President Hassan Sheikh Mohammed and senator and ex-combatant Muse Soodi Yalahu.

Those units were located in the districts of Aptyasis and Karan, while the army took over nearby crossroads, and the clashes were not ruled out.

Government forces also set up security lines in Shirkol following the deployment of troops loyal to the recently sacked Panadir police chief Sadaq Omar Mohammed near the defense ministry headquarters.

Panadir is an administrative region in southeastern Somalia, and the capital is Mogadishu, hence its political and regional significance.

On April 12, National Police Chief Abdi Hassan Hiar announced that Omar Mohammed had been sacked for ordering parliament to suspend the state president, whose order officially ended on February 8, with the legislature responding with a two-year extension.

According to the press, members of the opposition came close to confronting the security forces on April 14, but mediator efforts from the Kalmud region convinced the state president not to launch an attack.

ga / mt

READ  Despite calls from Sir Khair Stormer and scientific advisers, Boris Johnson says no to corona virus locking in the UK

You May Also Like

The United States and Japan have talked about the Taiwan issue for 52 years ... Show 'breath' on China's check

The United States and Japan have talked about the Taiwan issue for 52 years … Show ‘breath’ on China’s check

The escape of the Egyptians abducted in Libya .. Other records reveal their fate

The escape of the Egyptians abducted in Libya .. Other records reveal their fate

Mike Pompeo used foreign workers for personal gain - media

Mike Pompeo used foreign workers for personal gain – media

Lawyer before the court in the immigrant case

Lawyer before the court in the immigrant case

Unusual. The crocodile on the tree frightened the people of Krakow

Unusual. The crocodile on the tree frightened the people of Krakow

Russia retaliates by imposing sanctions on US, but says it is open to meeting with White House | The world

Russia retaliates by imposing sanctions on US, but says it is open to meeting with White House | The world

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *