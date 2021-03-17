[புதிர் & டிராகன்கள்]That “popular event” was finally republished !? The result is predicted from the update of the official website! | AppBank

Volcano Dragon appears on the official website!

On 3/15 (Monday)PuzzleThe official website has been updated and the monster image displayed is now “Volcano Dragon”.

/ 3/16 until 19:00 Official Website (Tuesday)



「so what?」Some may think so.

It is surprisingly well known among Pasudora players,A signal of “something”That’s it!

It …Sounds like it! !!

Vol What happens with the appearance of the volcano

Original “Evolution of the original characters”

F “The Origin of something like new festivals.”

Event “Keeping and Reprinting Original Events”

This helps to predict future events to some extent.

However, with regard to the completely new content of “The Origin of the New Festival Range” and “The Evolution of the Original Character”, it is very difficult to predict the final scenario of the 6-star festival in the current context of evolution. The limit is almost over.

So this time「Keeping and reprinting original eventsI will focus on the point!

Of course, it is almost impossible to predict new events, so the main thing to predict“Reprint”AboutThe last time it took place the older it was, the more likely it was to be reprinted.I think so, let’s look back at the “last holding time” of many original events

The last “last holding period” survey began

* Introduced chronologically

Puzzle & Dragons School

Last Time: 2020/04/06 (Monday) 10:00 ~ 2020/04/20 (Monday) 09:59

First, the annual “Puzzle & Dragons School Event”!

Since the event takes place at a specific time I was wondering if I should take it this time, but for now I will introduce it.

Last time, “School Valeria, Etc., but who is the new character this year? Basically, famous characters appear, so I’m looking forward to it.

It seems that many are looking forward to strengthening existing characters, especially the power of Valeria’s school mentioned above!

However, since it basically takes place in “April” every year, it is quite possible that there is no connection with this volcanic dragon.

Festival Limited Heroine Series

Last Time: 2020/04/10 (Friday) 10:00 ~ 2020/04/27 (Monday) 09:59

Surprisingly, the never-reprinted event was the “Fest Limited Heroine Series”!

What happened lastசாக்கோல்」「Donna“” It seems like it’s time to appear. This was almost a year ago.

So, this is a very promising candidate in this remake forecast, but since this is an event with a lot of special content … “Story Dungeon”Penetration type IlluminaI’m curious about what it will look like

Dragon Musician Series

Last Time: 2020/06/15 (Monday) 10:00 ~ 2020/06/29 (Monday) 09:59

When the last “Dragon Musician Series” took place,Asuha」「TrotLooks like time added!

Truth be told, it sounds like a long time ago, but I was surprised that it was a year ago and that it was much later than the festival heroine.

Truth be told, this is an event that currently has some active characters, so it would be hot if we could reprint it here and create a huge force!

Sacred Dragon Story Series

Last Holding Period: 2020/07/06 (Mon) -2020/07/20 (Mon) 09:59 After Maintenance

Next up is the “Shingi Ryu Monokatari Series”!

This … that’s right. Very popular “BoronA crude that is expelled.

Others “Diamond」「CiviniaIt was an amazing event that still shows great success in both grip and lap.

Last time, “DoyaAdded as a new character, but it is powerful but not used much. Recently, however, leaders with higher reduction rates have been attracting attention.

Once the disadvantages of leader skills are eliminated, there is a chance to achieve a strong class in the environment at once!

Besides, I think there are a lot of people who want to draw a missed character, so it may be upper class in the sense that it needs to be reprinted

Deadly sins Dragon and the hero of the key

Last Time: 2020/08/03 (Monday) 10:00 ~ 2020/08/31 (Monday) 09:59

Of course, the rare crude event “The Deadly Sinus Dragon and Hero of the Key” is also considered an original event!

Also, the other day, Mr. Murako made a meaningful tweet like “a new character is scheduled to appear”, so it can be said that he is a much more promising candidate than the “Fest Limited Heroine”.

However, “Shikigami Messenger and Yukai” takes place … I get a little angry when a series of rare crude events take place …?

But “Whirl」「Green」「Balti Turn“For those who want to draw powerful characters like”MinuteTruth be told, there are many voices who want to reinforce characters who can’t play an active role, so I’d love to reprint it for you!

Kungho Cooperation

Last Time: 2020/12/21 (Monday) 10:00 ~ 2021/01/04 (Monday) 09:59

This is a new memory from this area, but it is the “Kungho Collaboration” that took place in December last year.

「Seal」「Eclair」「LetterIn addition to the super-best characters appearing as non-interchangeable frames, “”Sally」「Lucy]Etc. appeared, I was surprised at the large additions.

However, in a nutshell, it makes me realize that every time an event takes place or is reprinted, I am just as surprised as every time.

That aside, the Kungho collaboration is a bit special, although it took place recently, and it is unlikely to be reprinted.

This is one of the most frequently reprinted events. I have the impression that this often happens to connect events.

However, the characters that appear are all powerful, and the crude characters they can get are different every time, so I definitely want you to reprint them!

Dragon Executioner & Dragon Summoner Series

Last time: 2021/01/18 (Monday) 10:00 ~ 2021/02/01 (Monday) 09:59

Finally this year, “Dragon Executioner & Dragon Summoner Series”!

No new characters have been added, but existing characters have been significantly improved.

8 SkipsValeria“, Can now disable the characteristic absorption for 2 turns.IdealThis is new to my memory.

I do not think it will be reprinted yet, but … it’s a little special, but when you see the reprint of “Shikigami Messenger and Yukai” Angry Waves, you can not say that it is impossible …

However, I am concerned that there were no new characters during the previous event. I think it could be re-run with new characters, so expect it for now!

Summary of previous holding period is over

“Shikigami Messenger and Yukai” will be reprinted until March 16 (Tuesday) when this article is published, so I skipped it.

In this summaryThe most promising candidates are “Fest Limited Heroine” and “The Deadly Sins Dragon and Hero of the Key”But what do you think about this?

Truth be told, there are so many unexpected event reprints these days, you might be surprised again.

And, of course, this is likely to be a “new event”, the “evolution of existing characters” and the “new festival limit” mentioned above. A notice betraying this expectation is more likely to be issued, but we hope you will look forward to it when it is mentioned.