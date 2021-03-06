Snapdragon 888 and the official Meizu 18 and 18 Pro with a curved angle of the screen

Jakarta, Cellular.It – As predicted, Meizu launched 18 series in China this week. The Meizu 18 and 18 Pro both run on Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G, offering up to 12GB of RAM, both of which are sold in China.

The Meizu 18 Pro is a high-end premium phone that supports the Samsung E4 Amolet 6.7-inch 3200x1440px120Hz upgrade rate and 240Hz Touch sample rate.

What is noteworthy is that the windshield is curved on all four sides, 50 degrees on the left and right and 5 degrees up and down. Meizu uses Qualcomm’s latest display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The Meizu 18 Pro is equipped with an X60 5G modem equipped with a 5Nm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Paired with a SoC is 8GB or 12GB LPDTR5 RAM, storage is 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1.

The Meizu 18 Pro has four sensors on the back. The main camera has a Samsung GN1 50MP sensor and f / 1.9 lens, followed by a 32MP f / 2.2 Sony IMX616 Ultrawide camera with a 130 degree viewing angle and a focus of 2cm to the macro. It has an 8MP 3x zoom camera (equivalent to 78mm) and a 3D top sensor. On the front, the Mustache 18 Pro features a 44MP selfie camera.

The Meizu 18 Pro has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 40W wire charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Moving to Meizu 18. It is a very small phone with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sample rate with a 6.2 inch 3200x1440px AMOLED display. The Meizu 18 also has a curved front windshield.

Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB or 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and 5G support is on par with the Meizu 18 Pro in terms of performance.

Camera wise, the Meizu 18 has a Sony IMX682 64MP f / 1.6 main camera, 16MP f / 2.2 ultraviolet unit, 8MP3x telephoto camera, but no 3D TOF sensor. The selfie camera is a 20MP f / 2.2 camera.

Lastly, the Meizu 18 has a 4,000 mAh battery with 36W charging. The basic model 18 does not have wireless charging.

The two Meizu 18s are available in white, blue and purple, priced at 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB, CNY 4,399, CNY 4,699 and CNY 4,999, respectively, or equivalent to RP9.7 million. IDR 10.3 million and IDR 11 million.

The Meizu 18 Pro comes in white, blue and gray with the same 8/128GB, 8/256GB and 12/256GB configurations. Prices are CNY4,999, CNY5,499 and CNY5,999, or Rp. 11 million, Rp. 12.1 million and Rp. 13.2 million.