“Cyber ​​Security” issues high risk alerts regarding updates to microSD

The center put forward its recommendations … added: The attacker can exploit them and carry out the impersonation attack





Today, the National Cyber ​​Guidance Center released a high-risk security alert regarding several updates provided by Microsoft; To remedy multiple vulnerabilities in multiple products.

In detail, the center said the risk level of alert is high and it targets all sectors. Explaining that Microsoft has released updates to address vulnerabilities, you can find out through this link: https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/releaseNote/2021-Feb

The attacker can exploit vulnerabilities and carry out impersonation attacks, bypass security measures, remotely execute malicious software, inflict memory breakdowns, increase the ability to modify the system, expose and disclose information, and “DoS” attacks.

National Center for Cyber ​​Security