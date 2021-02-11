“Cyber ​​Security” issues high risk alerts regarding updates to microSD

The center put forward its recommendations … added: The attacker can exploit them and carry out the impersonation attack
Today, the National Cyber Guidance Center released a high-risk security alert regarding several updates provided by Microsoft; To remedy multiple vulnerabilities in multiple products.
In detail, the center said the risk level of alert is high and it targets all sectors. Explaining that Microsoft has released updates to address vulnerabilities, you can find out through this link: https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/releaseNote/2021-Feb
The attacker can exploit vulnerabilities and carry out impersonation attacks, bypass security measures, remotely execute malicious software, inflict memory breakdowns, increase the ability to modify the system, expose and disclose information, and “DoS” attacks.
“Cyber Security” issues high-risk warning about Microsoft updates
Sabak Electronic Newspaper
Before
2021-02-11
February 11, 2021 – Jumta al-Akir 29, 1442
12:20 pm
