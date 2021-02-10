China and India began to withdraw troops

The PRC Ministry of Defense has said that Chinese and Indian forces have begun withdrawing synchronized troops along the border near Lake Pangkong. The situation on the border escalated in the spring of 2020, with both sides facing losses.

“Chinese and Indian troops on the southern and northern shores of Lake Bangkok began launching synchronized and planned troops on February 10.” News Ministry of Defense of China. It is noteworthy that the dismissal is taking place in accordance with the agreements reached in the ninth round of talks between the military leaders of the two countries.

China and India agreed to stabilize the border at the end of January. Long before that, on January 20, there were clashes between the armies of the two countries on the border. Twenty Chinese and four Indian troops were wounded. Since May 2020, there have been several clashes involving border guards between the two countries. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a clash in June.

Earlier, Japan called for the speedy recording of a quadrilateral security dialogue in which the United States, Japan, Australia and India will participate in a full-fledged alliance to ensure security in the Indo-Pacific region. Tokyo offered such an opportunity after talks with US President Joe Biden.

