Will WhatsApp be discontinued on Samsung, Apple, LG and Moto’s ‘Ya’ smartphones from January 1?

WhatsApp is expected to close on January 1 on some smartphones.

Mumbai : Instant messaging application Share It is the most used news application in the world. There are very few smartphone owners in India who do not have WhatsApp on their mobiles. WhatsApp application works well on Android and iOS platforms. But now some Android phones and iPhone users cannot use WhatsApp. This is because the WhatsApp service will be turned off on some phones. So those users need to upgrade their phones. So some smartphones need to update the system to use WhatsApp. (WhatsApp will stop working on these Android and Apple smartphones)

WhatsApp is expected to be discontinued on some mobiles next year. This means that if you have a Samsung Galaxy S2 or iPhone 4, you may have difficulty using WhatsApp from January 1st. There may also be issues with launching WhatsApp. Additionally, some other smartphones do not run WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will be turned off on these smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S2

Apple iPhone 1-4

HTC Desire

HTC Desire S

LG Optimus Black

Ne Google Nexus S

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc

Motorola Droid Racer

WhatsApp will not work on any Android phone launched before 2010. (Android devices released before 2010)

Reports suggest that WhatsApp will be turned off on Android smartphones running Android 4.0.3 or lower. This means that if you have an Android phone running this version, you need to upgrade it to use WhatsApp. So now users need to use Android phones with the latest version of Android 4.0.3 to use WhatsApp.

WhatsApp will not work on any Android phone launched before 2010. Older smartphones like this are less likely to be owned by people. But if someone launches smartphones before 2010, they will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

Also, if you are an iPhone user and have iOS 9 or older software, you will need to update it. Additionally, if your phone is very old or cannot be upgraded, you will need to purchase a new phone.

Smartphones like the Google Nexus S, HTC Desire S and Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc were very popular a few years ago. However, the company has not provided a new update on this phone. Therefore, the WhatsApp service on this smartphone will be discontinued from January 1st.

Meanwhile, some smartphones have older iOS and Android OS versions. But smartphone companies have come up with newer versions for some smartphones. But those smartphone owners had to update their mobiles. Otherwise they will have trouble using WhatsApp from January 1 or WhatsApp will not work on their smartphones.

These smartphones need to be updated to use WhatsApp

Apple iPhone 4S

IPhone 5

IPhone 5S

IPhone 6

IPhone 6S

Samsung Galaxy S3 and newer

Samsung Galaxy Note

HTC sensation

HTC Thunderbolt

LG Lucid

Motorola Droid4

Sony Xperia Pro and newer

