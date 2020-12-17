Home World Strong allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Alaska

Strong allergic reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in Alaska

Dec 17, 2020 0 Comments
Issued by Sudinfo with AFP

A health worker living in Alaska suffered a severe allergic reaction after being injected with the Pfizer-Bioendec’s Govit-19 vaccine and was admitted to hospital, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

This health worker was not identified, had no history of allergies, was in a stable condition Wednesday morning, daily added. Pfizer has promised to work in collaboration with local health officials in this case.

On December 9, British health officials warned against giving the Pfizer-Bioendech vaccine to people who had had “significant allergic reactions” in the past.

“We will keep a close eye on all information that may indicate a severe allergic reaction and update the package leaflet if necessary,” a vaccine spokesman said.

U.S. health officials are likely to cause an allergic reaction to any of the components in its formula against this vaccine.

U.S. The Medicines Agency (FDA) said on Wednesday evening that the company “will continue to work with CDC (Immunization Centers) and Pfizer to better understand what happened to a person who has been vaccinated against Govt-19. The company tweeted.

The United States gave the green light to the Pfizer-Bioentech vaccine on Friday evening, paving the way for a massive nationwide vaccination campaign that began on Monday.

The United States plans to vaccinate three million people this week, and hopes to vaccinate up to 20 million by the end of the week if the U.S. Pharmaceutical Agency (FDA) gives urgent approval for the modern vaccine.

