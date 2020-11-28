AMD’s Gen 3 CPUs may already be technically released, but the fact that you can still buy a Raison 5000 CPU is still a pipe dream for most people. That means AMD’s older, Raison 3000 CPUs are more suitable for people who want to build a computer right now, and Black Friday only makes it easier. Right now, you can buy the highly advanced Gen 2 CPU, the Raison 9 3950X $ 659 On Amazon.

It’s still a lot more expensive, especially compared to any Gen 3 chip other than the 5950X, but the 3950X has more cores than any Raison 5000 cb, which is not its direct successor. With 16 cores and 32 threads, the Raison 9 3950X combines a clock speed of 3.5 / 4.7 GHz with a 65MB L3 cache. Keep in mind that it only requires 105W to run, which is still one of the best CPUs you can get.

AMD Raison 9 3950X CPU: 49 749, now 9 659 on Amazon

It is a 16-core CPU that ranks first among its Gen 2 competitors and is even more suitable against newer, rarer Gen 3 CPUs. Its energy efficiency and overlock capability make it an excellent all-rounder.

See contract

When we reviewed this CPU, we found that it works in graphics settings below Intel’s 9th Gen Core i9 processors. The Gray of Unity: Expansion, Which responds well to additional cores. Meanwhile, in productivity tests like the Sinibench, the 3950X won every competitor we tested except the workstation-centric Intel Core i9-9980XE and the Threadtripper 2290WX.

Overall, it’s a great all-rounder, and it’s the best high-end AMD option for anyone who has not yet gotten a Gen 3 CPU.

For extra savings, Overall Best Black Silver Deals, Best Black Silver Monitor Deals, Best Black Silver SST Deals, Best Black Silver CPU Deals, Best Black Silver Graphics Card Deals, Best Black Silver Laptop Deals, Best Black Silver Gaming PC Deals And the best black silver raspberry pie deals.