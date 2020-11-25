Joe Biden to receive President’s daily summary after White House approval | U.S. News

The White House has approved Joe Biden to receive the president’s daily intelligence reports, an official said.

The bulletin, called the President’s daily summary, contains a collection of secret intelligence reports prepared daily to provide the US President with updates on major security threats around the world.

This is becoming another sign Donald Trump Mr Biden is stepping down from competing for the transfer of power – and a day after he told his team to cooperate with the incoming administration.

He said Monday Given the green light To the head of the General Services Administration (GSA) to proceed with the change.

The president-elect of the United States has been naming his best team in American history, including many chiefs.



GSA is responsible for a number of basic services that allow the U.S. government to operate, from building and traffic management to information technology, financial services, supply chains and human resources.

However, despite this turning point, the incumbent has promised to continue the struggle against the election, repeatedly refusing to admit and acknowledge his defeat.

Mr Trump said earlier this month that widespread voter fraud was a “final outcome” but had so far failed to produce evidence.

Earlier on Tuesday, The The President is elected He began announcing the first of his cabinet elections, which would include many first things for the United States.

Avril Hines was introduced as the first woman to hold the post of Director of National Intelligence, while Alejandro Myorgas, a Cuban-American, was the first Latin and immigrant to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been appointed the country’s first climate ambassador – only a full-time role in tackling climate change.

Other appointments include Secretary of State Anthony Blingen, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“This is a group that reflects the fact that the United States is back, ready to lead the world, not backing down from it, sitting back at the table, ready to face our adversaries, not rejecting our allies, ready to stand up. Our values,” Mr Biden said in his announcement. Said.

He then abandoned the “America First” strategy followed by his predecessor and promised to work with allied American allies instead.

“Let’s start that work,” he added: “Heal America and the world and unite.”