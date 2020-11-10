Blackmagic Design launches Da Vinci Resolve 17 with 300 new features and upgrades

BlackMagic Design on Monday unveiled the next-generation version of Da Vinci Resolve, bringing new features and improvements to the video editing site.

Solve Da Vinci17 Introduces 100 new features and 200 enhancements, including color updating tool with major updates and extensive user interface enhancements for the Fairlight audio workstation.

In the color editing feature package, Solve 17 brings new HDR color correction tools; Mesh- and grid-based color casts; Improved color management and color space awareness tools; And the Magic Mask automatic substance isolation is powered by Da Vinci’s neural engine.

Audio-centric upgrades include Eco Keyboard and Mouse Sensing Tools; The new Fairlight Audio Core that can support up to 2,000 tracks and automatic load balancing; Automatic detection of pulses, words and sound effects; And the new Flex Bus framework for audio routing capabilities.

There are also significant changes to the system’s general UI, including a set of new tools and capabilities on the cut and edit pages. According to Blackmagic Design, the new version has “thousands” of minor upgrades.

DaVinci Resolve also supports growing files in the media pool; Legal metadata for BRAW, ARRI, RED, Sony and EXR; And new workflow integration and third-party encryption APIs. In DaVinci Resolve 17, the free version also adds new multi-user collaboration tools that were previously only available on DaVinci Resolve Studio.

“It is a tremendous innovation and features exciting new technology and features for colorful artists, audio engineers, editors and visual effects artists,” said Grant Betty, CEO of Blackmagic Design.