Musician and DJ Tedmau 5 shows off his custom Xbox Series X

Nov 09, 2020 0 Comments

Gaming has become one of the most important forms of entertainment worldwide and many people do not hesitate to share their tastes with consoles or video games. Now, even before the introduction of a new generation of consoles, some celebrities have been boasting on social media about their brand attitudes, this time with producer, musician and DJ, Joel Thomas Zimmerman’s twist “deadmau5” gifted from Xbox.

A few days after the introduction of the Xbox Series X, some fans began to get their consoles, either because the lineup of stores and parcels improved or because the same Xbox unit was coming to a special place. In this case, the DJ who is already enjoying his Xbox Series X. Deadmau 5, because this weekend he received a gift from Xbox, which has a specially designed console. Through a couple of releases on its official Instagram account, Tedma 5 has delivered its Xbox Series X, which has its platform name engraved on it and the motto of the new generation Xbox in the base: “Power your dreams”.

Similarly, Joel Thomas Zimmerman also showed off the Xbox Series X controller, which features his autograph and the logo of Deadmau 5, which led him to world fame in the electronic music scene.

Xbox Series X | S launches on November 10th, and you can find all the information related to the new Microsoft consoles in this link.

