Home Technology NASA’s classified report ‘suspended to protect public’ exposes exposed dramas | Science | News

NASA’s classified report ‘suspended to protect public’ exposes exposed dramas | Science | News

Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
NASA's classified report 'suspended to protect public' exposes exposed dramas | Science | News

Project Apollo is NASA’s third human spaceflight program, the first of which was Neil Armstrong and Bus Aldrin – who successfully landed on the moon. Two famous astronauts accomplished the goal of President John F. Kennedy to land a man on the moon in the late sixties and put an end to space racing with the Soviet Union. Earlier that year, Apollo 10 was launched as a “costume rehearsal”, testing all components and procedures shortly before landing.

But Quest TV’s NASA’s Unexplained Files’ revealed how astronauts are confused by a strange phenomenon in orbit around an extraterrestrial body.

Narrator Eric Dallams explained: “Apollo 10 enters lunar orbit, and astronauts lose all contact with the earth as they travel farther away from the moon.

“At the moment, the astronauts are on their own and no one on Earth can see or hear them.

“It simply came to our notice then that they had escaped.

“But almost four decades later, lost records are emerging, revealing an irreversible event far from the moon.”

Al-Warden, a former NASA astronaut who was the command block pilot for the Apollo 15 lunar mission, revealed why the event was not announced at the time.

He said: “It’s an hour from Earth to the back of the moon, where you lose radio contact.

“They record everything that goes into the orbit of the back of the moon and then dump a data as you orbit.

“Houston or Mission Control, you can see what happens when you’re in the back.

Read more: ‘Someone has come here!’ Strange ‘footprints’ across the moon confused NASA scientists

READ  Xbox Online games with Gold August 2020 free of charge online games declared

“Conversations that follow sounds make it clear that astronauts are unlike anything they’ve ever heard.”

In the post, one of the astronauts mentions: “Doesn’t the music even sound outward?”

Another adds: “Of course it’s weird music. No one will believe us.”

Mr Warden, who passed away in March, admitted during the series: “If I hear something there, it will deceive me.”

Within an hour, they were referring to the noise several times, leading some conspiracy theorists to claim that they were in contact with aliens.

But author and former NASA employee Andrew Tsaikin explained how scientists reached a logical explanation.

He said in 2018: “The radios on the two spacecraft are interfering with each other.

“They were in the VHF. There was interruption, and that was the source of the sound.”

You May Also Like

WDF, mate: GMC Hummer EV's Watts to Freedom launch mode here

WDF, mate: GMC Hummer EV’s Watts to Freedom launch mode here

How Long To Conquer Doom Eternity: Part One Of The Ancient Gods

Bill Spencer of Xbox suggests uniqueness for future Bethesda titles

Bill Spencer of Xbox suggests uniqueness for future Bethesda titles

Meteor Shower

How Orionite Meteor Shower Peaks With 25 Shooting Stars In One Hour On October 21st ‘Until November 7th!

Jackbox Party Pack 7 Review: More Exclusive Shindik

Jackbox Party Pack 7 Review: More Exclusive Shindik

SpaceX: Elon Musk says Starship could launch in four years on a trip to Mars

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *