Spain declares state of emergency, forcing opposition Madrid authorities to restore control between the second wave of COVID-19

Oct 09, 2020 0 Comments
The Spanish government has declared a state of emergency in Madrid, restricting efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 from local authorities in a region that is experiencing the most important corona virus outbreak in Europe.

The move, which came into effect immediately and lasted two weeks, forced Madrid authorities to restore travel restrictions introduced by the national government. The previous day was attacked by a Madrid court ruling.

That successful legal challenge by the Madrid authorities is part of a long-running feud between the country’s major political parties.

Those differences and changing rules have often upset locals.

“Well, it’s very nauseating,” said 22-year-old Madrid mechanic Vicente de la Torre.

The government declared a state of emergency after an emergency cabinet meeting following a court ruling.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said the previous measures would be reintroduced and would only change the legal framework for them.

He said it was undeniable that there was not only isolated eruptions in the Madrid region at a critical juncture when winter attitudes and respiratory problems were on the rise.

The 14-day infection rate in the Madrid region is 563 cases per 100,000 residents, more than twice the Spanish national average of 256.

This is five times the European average of 113 for the week ended September 27.

A Madrid court upheld the regional government’s appeal, saying the imposition of restrictions by the national government violated the fundamental freedoms of the people.(Abby: Paul White)

The national government has ordered police in Madrid to impose fines if people fail to justify their municipalities. The move covers 4.8 million residents in Madrid and nine suburban cities.

But the Conservative regional government in Madrid opposed those restrictions, saying they were harsh and affected the economy.

Regional President of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, His own said that very moderate measures are sufficient to combat COVID-19.

