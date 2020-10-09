Spain declares state of emergency, forcing opposition Madrid authorities to restore control between the second wave of COVID-19

The Spanish government has declared a state of emergency in Madrid, restricting efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 from local authorities in a region that is experiencing the most important corona virus outbreak in Europe.

The move, which came into effect immediately and lasted two weeks, forced Madrid authorities to restore travel restrictions introduced by the national government. The previous day was attacked by a Madrid court ruling.

That successful legal challenge by the Madrid authorities is part of a long-running feud between the country’s major political parties.

Those differences and changing rules have often upset locals.

“Well, it’s very nauseating,” said 22-year-old Madrid mechanic Vicente de la Torre.

“We don’t know what to do or not to do.”

The government declared a state of emergency after an emergency cabinet meeting following a court ruling.

Health Minister Salvador Illa said the previous measures would be reintroduced and would only change the legal framework for them.

He said it was undeniable that there was not only isolated eruptions in the Madrid region at a critical juncture when winter attitudes and respiratory problems were on the rise.

The 14-day infection rate in the Madrid region is 563 cases per 100,000 residents, more than twice the Spanish national average of 256.

This is five times the European average of 113 for the week ended September 27.

A Madrid court upheld the regional government’s appeal, saying the imposition of restrictions by the national government violated the fundamental freedoms of the people. (Abby: Paul White)

The national government has ordered police in Madrid to impose fines if people fail to justify their municipalities. The move covers 4.8 million residents in Madrid and nine suburban cities.

But the Conservative regional government in Madrid opposed those restrictions, saying they were harsh and affected the economy.

Regional President of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, His own said that very moderate measures are sufficient to combat COVID-19.

A Madrid court on Thursday upheld the regional government’s appeal, saying the imposition of restrictions by the national government violated the fundamental freedoms of the people.

This gap has taken place in the context of political differences: the Spanish national government is led by the center-left Socialist Party, while the Madrid region is run by the country’s main opposition party, the Conservative Popular Party.

“It seems to me to be an ideological battle trying to show who has the most power,” said 18-year-old student Marta Illo.

“They [the Spanish Government] I don’t really like the regional government of Madrid.

“We, the people of Madrid, really value politics and a fight that has nothing to do with us.”

