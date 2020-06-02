Impossible Foods forces Nestlé to stop selling ‘amazing burgers’ in Europe

The Hague District Court last week issued an injunction in favor of the American startup, which is preparing to launch its Impossible burger in Europe, they show court documents.

According to a preliminary ruling, Nestlé infringed the Impossible Burger trademark, which was registered in the European Union last year, by calling its product Incredible Burger. The court said the words “impossible” and “incredible” sound and seem similar, and the overlap could confuse clients.

Nestle NSRGF its 10 subsidiary companies involved in the case. You have been given four weeks to withdraw your “Incredibles” products from retailers or face fines of € 25,000 ($ 27,700) per day for each ofits 10 subsidiary companies involved in the case.

“We are disappointed by this interim decision as we believe that anyone should be able to use descriptive terms like ‘incredible’ that explain the qualities of a product,” Nestlé said in a statement. “Of course, we will comply with this decision, but in parallel, we will file an appeal,” he added.