UCLA to hire Bob Chesney: Bruins tap James Madison coach to revitalize program - CBS Sports

Chesney has had success at every stop, and now he can try his hand at the Power Four program

The UCLA football coaching search is over. James Madison coach Bob Chesney has been tapped to lead the Bruins for his first career Power Four job, sources have confirmed to CBS Sports. Chesney replaces former UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, who was fired early in the season after a terrible start to his second year on the job.

According to USA Today's coaching salary database, James Madison owes Chesney $833,495 in salary through the 2025 season, but $140,000 of that salary was allocated as a now-revoked retention bonus.

Chesney's coaching resume is extensive in the NCAA.

Many conferences, conferences and coaches of the year.

Chesney's new achievement is a successful jump to FBS for two consecutive years at James Madison. Despite seeing a number of players leave and coaching staff changes, he took his second team to the next level, posting an 11-1 record this year.

UCLA's move is the latest example of a program suppressing geographic ties in coaching hires.It's a model that works better in the era of transfer portals than it did in the old days of college football, where the ability to attract local talent to the recruiting trail was paramount.Time will tell if Chesney, who has never coached outside the Eastern time zone, can dominate West Coast recruiting.

As the first school to fire a coach during the 2025 campaign, UCLA has had plenty of time to evaluate a pool of candidates.While interim coach Tim Skipper has done an admirable job, the Bruins have decided to look outside their facility for their next full-time coach.

Chesney is a UCLA recruiting report

While UCLA has struggled to gain a foothold in its first two years in the Big Ten, its hiring of Chesney signals brighter days ahead.Chensey has become a nationally relevant name on the coaching carousel because of his winning resume, and instead of filling one of the many prominent open jobs on the US East side, he chose the Bruins as his starting spot in the power conference universe.

UCLA also emerged victorious in the coaching search against Penn State, which would have been a logical fit for Chesney.The Pennsylvania native attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., and spent part of his early coaching years in the state.Landing a top contender from a Big Ten foe is a big win for a Bruins program that competed for position in the early years of the conference's 18-team season.

Chesney's choice of UCLA over other potential destinations bolsters a fan base that has seen only modest success over the past decade.The Bruins' hiring could be a sign of a renewed commitment to the football program after years of financial struggles and questionable decisions — including the hiring of Foster.

