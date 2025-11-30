Don't fall for the hair elastic hype!Dermatologists warn that too much biotin in these products can interfere with blood tests and cause side effects like weight gain or acne due to the added sugar.Gums cannot prevent hair loss from hormonal imbalance or stress.

Want a quick hair growth fix?Don't be fooled by hair elastic ads that promise Rapunzel-like hair in two weeks.Dr.Shireen Furtado, senior consultant in medical and cosmetic dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, said that hair ties are often marketed as an easy way to get long, shiny and healthy hair, but they are not always safe or effective.

Many hair gums contain biotin, zinc and other vitamins, but taking them without medical advice can cause health problems.

"Excess Biotin can interfere with blood test results and lead to heart problems or thyroid problems. Some gummies also contain a lot of sugar, artificial colors or preservatives that can increase resistance to weight gain, acne and insulin resistance," she said.

People with sensitive stomachs may also experience nausea, bloating or diarrhea after consuming it.

In some cases, Dr. Furtado noted, too many vitamin supplements can strain the liver and kidneys.Additionally, hair elastics cannot correct hair loss caused by hormonal imbalances, stress or thyroid problems, as they only add extra vitamins that your body may not need.

Instead of relying on berries, he recommends sticking to a balanced diet rich in iron, natural vitamins and fruit.

Karishma Shah, integrative nutritionist and health coach, shared food sources for hair growth:

Eggs or Paneer: Both are excellent sources of protein, the building block of hair.Including adequate amounts of protein in your diet promotes the growth of strong, resilient hair strands.

Walnuts: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, they are good for supporting scalp health.These healthy fats contribute to hair strength, reduce hair loss and give your hair a natural shine.

Pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds provide a lot of nutrition with very few calories.Rich in selenium, omega-3, zinc, B vitamins and vitamin E.

Fatty fish: A good source of omega-3 fatty acids that keep hair follicles hydrated. Its antioxidant properties prevent inflammation of hair follicles, which causes hair loss.

Dates: Rich in iron, dates prevent hair loss.Iron deficiency is the cause of hair loss and you can correct this problem with iron rich foods in your diet.

Spinach.This leafy green is rich in iron and vitamins A and C.

Beetroot: Increases blood circulation which is important for promoting hair growth.Beetroot contains minerals, vitamins, and minerals that support the improvement of blood flow to the barrier.

Green Moon: Packed with protein and biotin, Green Moon supports hair strength and overall hair health.

Ghee: While traditionally used in Indian cooking, ghee provides essential fatty acids that are beneficial in maintaining healthy skin.

Getting enough sleep, sleeping well, and reducing stress can help maintain healthy hair naturally.

Disclaimer: This article is based on public domain and/or information from the experts we spoke to.Always consult your health professional before starting any routine.