UCF Knights @ BYU Cougars

Beer Bachmeier and LG Martin led No. 11 BYU past UCF, 41-21.

PROVO, Utah — Bear Bachmeier threw for 289 yards and No. 11 helped BYU beat UCF 41-21 on Saturday.

Lj Martin added 95 yards on the ground for a 12-game streak, No.11 CFP), No.

Tayven Jackson threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead UCF.The Cavaliers (5-7, 2-7 Big 12) did not qualify for a bowl game for the second consecutive season after giving up 31 unanswered points to the Cougars.

Jackson broke through BYU's secondary in the first quarter, completing 10 of his first 12 passes for 110 yards.He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Wade to get the Cavaliers going, then threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Agyeman Addae to give UCF a 14-0 lead.Both receivers were open in their respective scoring performances.

AYU rallied before the timeout after allowing UCF to gain just 16 yards in the second quarter.The deal forced a fake weather connection and allowed only yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, Martin plunged twice into the end zone from a yard out to tie the score. Will Ferrin then made it 17-14 with a 26-yard field goal before halftime.

The Cougars extended their lead to double digits on Martin's third touchdown.Martin took several would-be tacklers with him to the goal line on a 4-yard run from a live catch.Kingston led 31-14 midway through the third quarter after a 55-yard touchdown run.

UCF: In the second quarter and unable to stop, the Knights built on a pair of first drives.

Beau: The Cougars once again rallied from a double-digit deficit to keep their high hopes alive in what will once again be their biggest big game.BEU has won 10 or more points this season.

UCF: The season is over.

BYU: Texas Tech in Saturday's Big 12 championship game.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season long.Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app).AP College Football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

