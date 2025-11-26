The reports of Celeste Rivas-Hernandez being sweet and crushed in D4vd Tesla could not be said on Tuesday.

D4vd traveled to Santa Barbara months before Celeste Rivas Hernández's body was discovered.

The reports of Clatte Roiava-Hernandez that the body was frozen with age when it was found in D4VD's TESLA is not true of the person of los of D.Golad.

A Los Angeles Police Department deputy told Eyewitness News that her body was partially mutilated but not decapitated.

D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, reportedly traveled to the Santa Barbara area in the spring of this year months before Rivas Hernandez's body was found in his Tesla.

The reason for the trip is still under investigation, including whether it was related to the case.

A source told Eyewitness News last week that D4vd is considered a suspect in the investigation into the teenager's death.

The medical examiner's office received a subpoena Friday from the Los Angeles Police Department to keep the case safe, officials said.

A freeze means any records or details related to the case, including the cause of death and the medical examiner's report, are released.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner spoke Monday against the implementation of security measures on the case.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odey Ukpo said in a statement that the Medical Examiner's Department's mission "is to provide full transparency to the community by providing information about our cases so that people can make changes that save lives."

"The process of security problems is almost stopped in other countries and the improvement of the results has not been established," Ukpox added."We are willing to educate our community; however, we are prevented by law from first proceeding."

The LAPD said in a statement, "The order was sought to seal the records of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas to ensure that Robbery-Homicide Division detectives can disclose important information about the death to the media and the public. The order was not intended to reduce transparency."

Rivia-Hernias was confirmed from the Elsinere County Sheriff's Office Robbery said he was called home in late May 2024 and has not been heard from since.

Authorities found her body on Sept. 8 after responding to a trailer near Mansfield Avenue and Romaine Street in Hollywood.

Officers arrived to investigate a foul odor coming from a seized Tesla, which police sources said had been on the lot two days after it was found abandoned on a public street in Hollywood.

Police found the body inside a bag placed in the front trunk of the Tesla, LAPD sources said.The body was found in a state of decomposition, sources told ABC News.

The 20-year-old D4VD car was reported to the 20-year-old who has more than 33 million followers to see and have songs "here" Vieral.

D4vd was traveling when the body was discovered and was scheduled to stop in Los Angeles on September 20. The remainder of the trip was abruptly canceled before the investigation halted the trip.