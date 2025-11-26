Kate Beckinsale makes shocking claim 'Her daughter's handle' laid 2 eggs'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Kate Beckinsale shockingly claims her daughter's boyfriend 'laid two eggs a week': 'I'm ready for more' Beckinsale refused to comment on the actress' anecdote Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle is a writer and reporter on the PEOP video team.Tommy joined the team in 2022. Editorial guidelines updated on November 25, 2025 at 2:12 pm.ET Kate Beckinsale insisted her daughter Lily Sheen's boyfriend laid two eggs naturally during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!I really got into it because I really needed a distraction because everything was so awful," said Beckinsale, whose parents died in the past two years. Beckinsale shared her daughter Lily, 26, with ex Michael Sheen. KateBeckinsale broke an old story on Monday, Nov. 24, while promoting her new movie Wildcat, and made the wild claim that her 26-year-old daughter's boyfriend laid two eggs in January 2024 at the age of 87. "We had a rough time, both of my parents died in the last few years."during that time came from him," Beckinsale said of Sheen's estranged boyfriend. She responded that her daughter's boyfriend had done it and insisted that he produced an egg from his body that "had a shell and a yolk.""I really got into it because I really needed a distraction because everything was so scary."According to Beckinsale, Sheen's boyfriend - she shares a daughter with ex Michael Sheen - was "really scared" when the incident first happened.She described the laid egg as "also a hard-boiled egg, like you're stuck in it."cooked." Beckinsale declined to comment on the actress' anecdote. Lily Sheen and Kate Beckinsale, October 19, 2013. Jason LaVerris/FilmMagic "At first I thought, 'Okay, that's a bit of an embellishment, of course it can't—that's not happening.'interview with Kimmel."And then a week later my daughter was flying back to New York and there she got a text saying, 'Oh my God, he's done it again and now he's really out, so she's really out' a few emergencies, but it was more intense than peanuts."I said to him, 'Is this something that needs attention?Do you put balls up your ass?'then get it all out without hurting the balls, I think that's a skill," she said. However, the second time it happened, her daughter sent in her photos and she showed them to Kimmel and his assistant Guillermo Rodriguez. Kate Beckinsale and Jimmy Kimmel Nov 24, 2025 Kimmel said in response to photos Beckinsale didn't show to the public or TV camerassaid she spoke to several doctors about it and "basically they all said it was some kind of complex masturbation, which is not true.""So it's my favorite thing he's ever done, and I actually like it, but it's been a while and I'm ready for another one," she added.Wildcat is in theaters now.