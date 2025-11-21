Website logo

Get in touch

icon
contact-us
Home

Blog

Chrome is finally getting a much-requested feature that its users have been wanting for a long time

Chrome is finally getting a much-requested feature that its users have been wanting for a long time

The latest Canary version of the Chrome desktop browser brings a much-requested new feature. Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission.Learn more. Chrome is finally getting a highly sought-after feature that its competitors have had for a...

Chrome is finally getting a much-requested feature that its users have been wanting for a long time

The latest Canary version of the Chrome desktop browser brings a much-requested new feature.

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission.Learn more.

Chrome is finally getting a highly sought-after feature that its competitors have had for a long time

October 19, 2025

- Google released vertical tabs for Chrome in the latest Canary desktop version.

- The option to use vertical tabs will appear when you right click on the horizontal tab bar.

- The option to use horizontal tabs appears when you right-click on a vertical tab bar.

Vertical tabs are one feature we wish Chrome would steal from its rivals.Vivaldi has had this feature for a long time, and you'll also find it in browsers like Edge, Firefox, and Brave.It looks like Google has finally figured it out and is testing the feature in the Canary version of Chrome for desktop.

Don't want to miss out on the best Android app?

- Set us as a favorite source on Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis and more.

- You can set us as your preferred resource on Google Search by clicking the button below.

Spoted by the People In Windows Report, you can now start using vertical tabs in Chrome if you use the last Canary version.You will be able to switch to the vertical layout by right-clicking on the horizontal tab.This will bring up a menu with an option to "show tabs on the side."

Like other browsers that offer vertical tabs, your tabs will stack on top of each other.At the top of this sidebar, you'll find Tab Search and the button to collapse or expand it.Meanwhile, tab groups and the plus button for adding new tabs can be found at the bottom of the bar.And if you want to go back to horizontal tabs, right-click on the sidebar and select "Show tabs on top."

According to the outlet, there is still work to be done, as the feature is not as polished as in other browsers.However, the structure is there and it is functional.

Thank you for being part of our community.Please read our comment policy before posting.

Search

Recent Post

Chrome is finally getting a much-requested feature that its users have been want...
date 2025-11-21
Chrome is finally getting a much-requested feature that its users have been want...
Watch: FDA's Marty Makary on Hormone Replacement Therapy for Menopause: Shots - ...
date 2025-11-20
Watch: FDA's Marty Makary on Hormone Replacement Therapy for Menopause: Shots - ...
Best Black Friday Week 3 Deals Live!Chromebooks starting at $119, up to $1000 of...
date 2025-11-19
Best Black Friday Week 3 Deals Live!Chromebooks starting at $119, up to $1000 of...
Rainn Wilson Defends Justin Baldwin Amid Blake Lively Feud |Us Weekly
date 2025-11-16
Rainn Wilson Defends Justin Baldwin Amid Blake Lively Feud |Us Weekly
Steph Curry's 95-point performance sends a message to Warriors - NBC Sports Bay ...
date 2025-11-16
Steph Curry's 95-point performance sends a message to Warriors - NBC Sports Bay ...
Why autoimmune disorders affect women more;Triggers, Types and Risks |- Times of...
date 2025-11-16
Why autoimmune disorders affect women more;Triggers, Types and Risks |- Times of...

Stay up-to-date with the most important news in English across Sports, Health, Technology, Entertainment, and more.

Explore Categories

Quick Links

Contact Us

contact-us
[email protected]

© 2025 The Press Stories, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions