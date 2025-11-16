Step Cardry works at the top of games against Sports Sports Saprurs, delivering a message.

As much as Stephen Curry's teammates have celebrated him for being the blessing he is and certainly was this week in San Antonio, his performance in these two games is an unspoken message to the Warriors.

To his teammates: Even at 37 years old I can do enough to take us to great heights.But I will need more help because it is essential for us to achieve our goal of becoming a serious contender.

Curry may not know that neither fighter has the deepest box of offensive skills.There's a reason he's the best MVP in history.There's a reason he's considered one of the 10 best players ever.He is rightly thought to be the most famous actor of his time.

But Curry also knows that whoever wears a Warriors jersey can be as dedicated to winning as he is.Is that too much to ask?

After playing 34 minutes and scoring 46 points to lead Golden State to a 125-120 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday, Curry returned on Friday to play 36 minutes, his highest total this season in regulation play.His response was to score 49 points - 31 in the second half, the last two of which were free throws - in a 109-108 victory.

Here's a guy who missed three games last week due to illness.

"I think he's completely healthy right now," Gary Payton II told reporters at the Frostbank Center."I don't think he's sick anymore. It'll be good to see him make normal runs. His normal runs, normal ball, normal pace. When he gets going, we're just trying to find him, try to open him up, make it easy for us."

When Curry is atomic, it makes the game easier for his friends.The priority, as Acton says, is to get the ball to beat the defense.

But 95 points at 47.5 over two games is a completely unsustainable number for anyone but Wilt Chamberlain in 1962.At some point, he doesn't want to see his teammates checking his nails.

And what he wants is for them to provide more credible assistance, because that's what's needed.

For a while on Friday there wasn't much help.Career highlights for 10 of the 18 points the Warriors scored in the fourth quarter and 18 of the 47 scored in the first half.Jimmy Butler III and Richard Rode Shotgun each scored 10 points.The other seven Warriors contributed seven points.

So coach Steve Kerr turned to the Garden and increased his minutes more than he would have liked.

"We just couldn't get our offense going and I feel like we should ride out a few extra minutes," Kerr said."We didn't plan to play him the whole third. I tried to remove him with about two minutes, but there was no stoppage in the game and he played the last eight."

KERR spent part of the morning.He talked about the components of success, using some elements of music as an example.

"He was very concerned about the speech he gave at the PraGriame meeting this morning," Curry said.“You could say he still has his tools if he needs them.”

Kerr explained how bands thrive best when every member of the touring company, from the lead singer to the guitarists, drummers and stage players, knows, embraces and commits to their role.If any member of the group is not focused, the whole show suffers.

Curry said: "Instead he talks about all the important things."There's an advantage to that when a group goes on tour. I think Phil Jackson explained how we should play it.

It is going to take a long time to get to this day about this matter, but there are references."

For the Warriors to be the team they think they are, Buddy Hitchey, averaging 5.4 points in his fall season, will have to join the band.Brandin Podzimski will have to be much quicker to move the ball and be more careful with his decisions.Jonathan Kuminga, healthy, will have to be that player in the first two weeks of the season.

Humbled by Tuesday's blowout in Oklahoma City, the Warriors did some soul-searching.They then arrived in San Antonio late Tuesday night and spent Wednesday and Friday following Curry.He gave them what they needed.

As his teammates watched him closely, they saw someone set an example of total dedication to success that seemed worthy of emulation.