Why autoimmune disorders affect women more;Triggers, Types and Risks |- Times of India

What if this internal system that is supposed to protect us, our body and organs starts to turn against us?That's right!With the rapid increase in the number of autoimmune diseases in the world, which attack our joints, muscles and organs, our body's cells mistake them for invaders and the immune system begins to attack them.

Surprisingly, approximately 78% of all autoimmune diseases affect the female population, according to

National Institutes of Health. From lupus to rheumatoid arthritis, these diseases are increasing and disrupting lives. But when you think about it, why are women so vulnerable and what is being done to fight back? Cutting edge

Research into genetics, hormones, and immune system triggers has begun to reveal ready answers.

What are autoimmune diseases and how common are they?

Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly begins to attack healthy cells instead of pathogens.There are more than 100 different autoimmune conditions, ranging from relatively mild to life-threatening:

Lupus: A complex disease that damages the skin, kidneys, lungs, and heart—often includes a butterfly-shaped rash

Myositis and MyAsthenia Gravis: which weakens muscles by interfering with nerve signals

Rheumatoid Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis: Which Joints Are Affected and Which Causes Inflammation?

Sjogren's syndrome: A condition known for dry eyes and mouth

These illnesses can be unpredictable: Patients can feel well for years, then suddenly experience a flare-up without warning.

Why is it difficult to diagnose autoimmune diseases?

Often the biggest challenge most patients and doctors face is diagnosing autoimmune diseases.The early symptoms of these diseases are often vague and can mimic everyday conditions that are not as dangerous.

A proper diagnosis of an autoimmune disease requires a series of blood tests, including antibodies, and multiple consultations with doctors.Because of this complexity, many patients see multiple doctors before reaching a clear diagnosis.

Why are women especially vulnerable?

A major breakthrough in understanding autoimmune diseases in women involves the X Chromosome.Women have two chromosomes.This biological background, men usually have an xy chromosome.In general, to avoid "double dosing" on X-linked genes, one of the female chromosomes in each is a so-called compound.

Recent studies show that this activation is not always strong.For example, according to a study published in

A gene called Kdm6a was more active in women's immune cells.

A UCLA Animal Study shows that removing this gene in multiple sclerosis models reduces inflammation and disease activity.

According to another molecule found in women's immune cells: Xist, it silently helps the X chromosome but can also form molecular complexes that act as autoantigens, which can trigger an autoimmune response.

These findings help explain why many autoimmune diseases are 4 to 5 times more common in women

What are common autoimmune disease triggers

Autoimmune diseases are not only caused by genetics, even environmental and biological triggers also play a key role:

Infections: Some viruses, such as Epstein-Barr, have been implicated in multiple sclerosis

Pollutants, smoke, and changes can put stress on the immune system

Epigenetic factors: The way genes are expressed or silenced can affect the immune system and contribute to immune dysregulation, as shown in a study published by the National Institutes of Health.

Traditionally, autoimmune diseases are treated with broad-spectrum immunosuppressants – drugs that completely weaken the immune system, but come with side effects such as infections and cancer risk.Fortunately, with advances in technology, new treatments are emerging:

Cell therapy: Experimental work such as CAR-T therapy tailored for autoimmune diseases looks promising.Rheumatologists are pioneering ways to "reboot" the immune system in diseases such as lupus.

"Regeneration" Vaccine: Clinical trials are exploring drugs that can change how immune cells are known to act, rather than simply suppress the immune system.

Advanced diagnostics: Proteomics provides disease prediction and more personalized and timely responses.

The way forward: Why this works

According to data, research and many experts, we are living in the most exciting era for autoimmunity research.With a better understanding of how chromosomes work, epigenetics, and environmental triggers, science and technology are moving closer to developing treatments that address root causes, not just symptoms:

Early detection: Genetic and molecular markers can help identify risks before serious damage occurs.

Personalized Treatment: Available for each patient's unique immune profile.

Future Innovations: As research progresses, therapies may evolve from disease management to reprogramming immune tolerance, offering hope for long-term remission.

Although diagnosing autoimmune diseases remains challenging, advances in genetics and molecular research promise to lead to a new generation of precision treatments, and with this momentum, the future looks brighter for those fighting a malfunctioning immune system.