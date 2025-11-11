Caroline Flack: The search for the truth review - A disturbing look at the star's turmoil Last month Caroline Flack The Guardian

Steely and determined, Flack's mother Christine questions a growing number of inconsistencies and demands answers about her daughter's death in this delightful series.

On the night of February 15, 2020, it was reported that television presenter Caroline Flack was found dead in her London home.Almost six years later, his death by suicide remains shocking.Caroline is one of Britain's best-loved presenters, best known as the face of Love Island UK.She also presented The X Factor and won the second series of Strictly Come Dancing.12 with Pasha Kovalev.In addition to her enviable television career, she also had a girl-next-door approach that made viewers feel like they knew her both in person and on screen.However, in the months before her death, her career appeared to begin to unravel when she faced charges of assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

This new series comes from the producers of the documentary Caroline 2021: Life and Death.While the film is sensitive to the emotional problems of the youth, it looks for evidence in 2019 and the former resident of Jalan-bien neighborhood and the person who once clearly mentioned one of the domestic abusers.Christine's goal is to find out whether her daughter was treated differently by the justice system because of her.seriously?

One might wonder what duty of care the programmers owe to Christine, and indeed to the entire Flack family.Fortunately, the pursuit of truth is neither exploitative nor cheap.It's clear that Christine didn't just parachute into the series: instead, the episodes provide insight into the work she's done since her death.She has no qualms about calling the Sun and sharing her findings about former detective Jess McDonald.determinedHe wants justice, he says, and "does everything to clear Caroline's name."The result is a two-part segment that feels thorough and forensic, an antidote to the true-crime gravy train that usually runs through such cases.

The inconsistencies quickly pile up, leading Christine to believe that her daughter caused minimal physical harm to Burton, but that she had made an example of him (allegations which the police and CPS vehemently deny).She also believes the tabloids added fuel to an already raging fire by publishing photos of a bedroom covered in blood, blood that was in fact Caroline's, not Burton's.The scene was compared in the press to something out of a horror movie.Although Burton did not receive any medical treatment, Caroline spent 12 hours in hospital due to self-inflicted injuries.

The message here is that women do not abuse men.Rather, according to all the official documents Christine has examined, Caroline is not a domestic abuser, but a woman in the midst of a mental health crisis.The media coverage of the case greatly contributed to his emotional state, especially the intense speculation on social media, some of which we see here.When a prosecutor gave evidence at a magistrates' court hearing that Caroline Burton had hit a lamp, the press and public went into a frenzy.Christine recalls that The Sun published an article (later deleted, after Caroline's death) about a Valentine's card with a caricature of Caroline and the words "I'm going to lamp you."Christine says she has found no convincing evidence that her daughter ever hit a lamp in Burton.The Sun says she reported responsibly throughout.

A friend of Caroline's close friend heard the beach test and was one of the first people to hear her on the day of her death that she couldn't contact.Texts, voiceovers, and voiceovers began to swirl around the future as he worried.

Moving as these things are, I believe that they are intended not to end up with a listening heart, but to use it in loneliness and fear the last months will happen.Nazir Afzal, a former lawyer providing for the CPS, immediately saw it as an open source of domestic violence;When he meets Christine, he struggles to understand why Caroline hasn't turned herself in to the police.On the one hand, Christine said, she always felt this way.On the other hand, knowing things can be different.making it more difficult.

In the UK and Ireland, citizens can contact us on Freephone 116 123, or Email I «7Samaritans.org.In the U.S., you can call or text your country of origin's personal injury prevention center on 988, chat on 988lie.org, or Text Home to 741741 to connect with the Lifeline Director.In Australia, the Customer Support Service Limit is 13 11 14