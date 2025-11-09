Website logo

Get in touch

icon
contact-us
Home

Blog

Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith Sues For Sexual Assault - Report

Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith Sues For Sexual Assault - Report

Mike Smith, who plays in the Canadian Series, has reportedly been accused of sexual assault in Nova Scotia in 2017. Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith Accused of Sexual Assault - Reports Actor Mike Smith, who played Bubbles in the Canadian...

Trailer Park Boys Mike Smith Sues For Sexual Assault - Report

Mike Smith, who plays in the Canadian Series, has reportedly been accused of sexual assault in Nova Scotia in 2017.

Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith Accused of Sexual Assault - Reports

Actor Mike Smith, who played Bubbles in the Canadian sitcom Trailer Park Boys, has left the show after being accused of sexual assault.

The 519-year-old was charged on October 2 by Halifax Police for the 2017 attack, according to court documents obtained by Canadian Media.

Inc, which oversees the production of the show, which oversees the show, said in a statement that it takes the issue seriously and Mr.Smith is carrying his role.

"We understand how seriously this nature is proven," he said.Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment on this matter."

Set in a fictional park in the Province of Nova Scotia, the show follows the adventures of three friends and their abilities.

The Canadian mockumentary series began airing in 2001 before ending in 2007, but was later revived by Netflix.The 13th season is expected next year.

According to Media reports, the alleged attack took place in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, on December 30, 2017.

A ban on the book in the area prevents the identity of the alleged giver and Mr Smith has been ordered not to touch the hammer.Attached assault history not released.

The plaintiff has yet to issue a public statement regarding the allegations.His representative has been contacted for comment.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Halifax on 10 November.

Search

Recent Post

Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith Sues For Sexual Assault - Report
date 2025-11-09
Trailer Park Boys' Mike Smith Sues For Sexual Assault - Report
The most surprising Grammy nomination of the year
date 2025-11-09
The most surprising Grammy nomination of the year
David Harbor embraces a co-star allegedly disturbed
date 2025-11-07
David Harbor embraces a co-star allegedly disturbed
Nottingham scientists are “excited” about enamel restoring gel
date 2025-11-05
Nottingham scientists are “excited” about enamel restoring gel
The human heart can heal itself after a heart attack!Scientists reveal natural h...
date 2025-11-05
The human heart can heal itself after a heart attack!Scientists reveal natural h...
Cardinals-Cowboys on Monday night's football: what did we learn from Arizona 27-...
date 2025-11-05
Cardinals-Cowboys on Monday night's football: what did we learn from Arizona 27-...

Stay up-to-date with the most important news in English across Sports, Health, Technology, Entertainment, and more.

Explore Categories

Quick Links

Contact Us

contact-us
[email protected]

© 2025 The Press Stories, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions