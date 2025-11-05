Nottingham scientists are “excited” about enamel restoring gel

A university says the new material "opens up new possibilities" for treatment.

Scientists are "excited" about gel that will repair tooth enamel

A new gel that helps repair and regenerate tooth enamel could open up "new possibilities" for treatment, scientists behind its development have said.

Specialists from the University of Nottingham's School of Pharmacy and the Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering have worked with researchers around the world to confirm enamel and tooth decay.

The protein-based substance "works by mimicking the basic properties" used to develop enamel in babies, the university said, and acts as a "scaffolding" for calcium and phosphate ions in saliva.

The complete results of the foron investigation published in the journal Nature Science.

According to the World Health Organization, about 3.7 billion people suffer from oral diseases, and oral hygiene is a major concern.

Problems that can arise from enamel damage include infection, increased sensitivity and tooth loss, which can be linked to more serious conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

While current treatments such as fluoride varnish can relieve symptoms, the enamel does not regenerate.

Professor Alvaro Mata, Bioengineering and Research Objectives.

"We are very pleased that the technology has been developed with the clinic," he said.

"[We] hope to release the first product next year [and] this innovation can soon help patients around the world."

Paul Hutton, professor of the School of Biochemistry and a member of the scientific committee of the Clinical Dentistry of Sheffield and the Scientific Association, has for many years declared a "natural schedule" for tooth repair, this paper has become more interesting and has become the "holy grail".

