NFL Week 10 Snapofot Playofot: Where does it stand after the loss?

Where do the Colts now stand in the Week 10 AFC playoff standings at 7-2?

Now at 7-2 on the season, are the Colts in the Week 10 AFC PlayOff Squarelings?

After a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts are now 7-2 on the season.

So where do they currently sit in the AFC playoff standings heading into Week 10?

Despite the loss, the Colts remain the top seed in the AFC, although they are now tied with the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.The Buffalo Bills also trailed just 6-2 at halftime.

The Colts currently hold the tiebreaker over New England and Denver as they have the best winning percentage in the conference with a 6-1 record in the AFC.New England and Denver 4-2 each.

As a single seed, if the colony could maintain that position, it would be the only team to earn a playoff spot.

Along with the Cubs' loss, Jacksonville beat the Jaguars on Sunday to take a game in the Australian AFC division.

NFL.com has the Colts with a 90% chance of making the playoffs, the third-highest mark in football.

AFC Playoff Standards

- Indianapolis Colts (7-2)

- New England Patriots (7-2)

- Denver Broncos (7-2)

- Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

- Buffalo Bills (6-2)

- la chargers (6-3)

- jacksonville jaguars (5-3)

AFC South table

- Ogiery Indianapolis (7-2)

- Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3)

- Houston Texans (3-5)

- Tennessee Titans (1-8)

Colts 2025 regular season schedule

- Week 1: against the Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m.) – W 33-8.

- Hebedoma 2: vs.Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m.) - W 29-28

- Saturday 3: at Tennessee Tikan (1:00 p.m.) - w 41-20

- Week 4: At Law Vice (4:05 PM) - l 20-27

- Week 5: VS LAN LANGAS (1:00 p.m.) W 40-6

- Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals (13:00) W 31-27

- Week 7: at LA Chargers (4:05 p.m.) Wed. 38-24

- Vika 8: Tennessee Titans (16:25) lau 38-14

– Week 9: L 20-2 at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m.)

- Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons - Berlin, Germany (09:30)

- Week 11: Bye week

- We're 12: Kansas City Chiefs (13:00)

- Uge 13: vs. Houston Texans (13:00)

- Week 14: at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m.)

- Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 PM)

- 16.º lugar: San Francisco 49ers - Monday Night Football (20:15)

- Uke 17: vs Jacksonville Jaguars (13:00)

- Semana 18: No Houston Texans (TBA)