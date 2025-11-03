Beating the officials and the Bills ahead of your Week 9 showdown.1?

In most of the 15 seasons between 2003 and 2017, the AFC playoffs were reached by Tom Brady or Peyton Manning.In 13 of those seasons, Brady or Manning (their respective teams) hosted the AFC's only conference championship or seeding game;In 10 of those seasons, Brady or Manning's team received the AFC's lone seed.It also hosted the championship game.

Runs like this may never be seen again.

Yet we are in a new era of sovereignty.Since Patrick Mahomes' first year in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs have been the No. 1 seed in the conference or hosted the AFC Championship Game six out of a possible seven times.When the time comes, the AFC will opt for Mahomes or the Bills' Josh Allen, familiar first-rounders from the NFL.

How about, but, the storms afc afgi threw two in two cities?In eight of those events in the previous 15 years, Brady and Manning's managers, the AFC, either created the Conference or hosted the meeting.

That's right: As it is today, the seniors are citizens and the same teams to get the AFC teams do not play.

Our file play-play model, based on the NFL's NFL model, believes that male horses are independent gintan from one seed at 41% and 19%.This is followed by hair (16%) and bills (13%).This is all despite models predicting that the Chiefs and Bills have better teams overall than either the Colts or the Parrots.

The Colts ranked first in the EPA for playing between themselves and the next best pack of teams, which is the same as the gap between the seven in the boy.Credit also needs to go to QB Dab James Jones and his performance as Indianapolis is one of the most balanced teams in the league.And Parriots QB DRK SYE third in EPA IN REWBY, ahead of the likes of Jared Goff, Allen and Mathomes.

I could go on and on.on how well the Colts and Patriots are playing this seasonBut those details are really well-documented right now, and I think there's a lot more to why those teams made it to the starting grid.

The Colts (7-1) and Patriots (6-2) are currently ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the AFC, respectively, thanks to their huge games, but much of that success has been fueled by the quality of the opposition.The Colts played the third-easiest schedule to date;the Patriots played the easiest.

Don't take too much away from their accomplishments, because I think both teams will be tough in the playoffs - both are in the top 10 of the NFL, according to my model.But a friendly schedule has allowed them to build an early lead in the standings.

The Bills or Chiefs would also suffer another loss after facing each other this weekend (or both teams would be tied), and the losing team's odds of making it to No. 1 would drop to 5 percent — not a fatal blow, but the climb would be even more far-fetched.In fact, the outcome of Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game ultimately won't affect the Colts' chances of getting the top seed.series;for the Patriots, they'll drop just 3 percent, regardless of who comes first.

However, on the return side, the winners of the Kansas City game, Kansas City, could set their sights on the AFC top seed. The Presidential Hypothesis won this Sunday and beat the Colts in Week 12, then a combination of these three results would boost Kansas City's chances of the AFC top seed to 40 percent.

Buffalo, meanwhile, could develop the No.1-seed seed to 38 percent and beat the leaders with arrows.

What will be really interesting is whether or not the Colts and Patriots can follow suit.

I mentioned how easy their schedule has been thus far, but it's a different story for one of these teams the rest of the way.The Patriots face the second-easiest schedule out of this, and the Colts the second-toughest, in my estimation.New England also beat Buffalo this season, giving the Patriots an even bigger advantage over their division rival.

However, the Colts, despite their more difficult schedule, are more likely to pick the seed because 1) they already beat the Patriots and 2) my model believes they are the better team.It's not much, but one point would favor the Colts over the Patriots on a neutral field.

So, while the last story focuses on the dominance of the Bills and chiefs, the Allen era in the Aller era focuses on the first clans and chiefs of the Macoms and their dynasties.Perhaps the AFC will go through one of BRADY and MANNING's houses, as both New England and Indianapolis make deep playoff runs.