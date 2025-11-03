Screenshots of the PC game We will see in November 2025 |PC Gamer

A new computer game released in November 2025, November Plus Plus Planes for sale and upcoming Steam event later this year.

We're very excited about PC Games' November release

If black isn't your thing, there's a whole host of early games on the way.

November has arrived, which means duty calls.This year's Call of Duty is Black Ops 7, and it could face a tough audience because it follows two big October shooter hits: Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders.

There are also exciting strategy games to consider this month - Europa Universalis 5 and Anno 117: Pax Romana - as well as RPGs worth keeping an eye on, including the long-awaited Demonschool, which derailed Silksong to end up here, and RPG Rue Valley, which might appeal to fans of Disco Elys.

Below this list, you'll find a great selection of new Early Access games, as well as some games that are leaving Early Access.If you've been eyeing the Escape from Tarkov shooter on the sidelines, this might be the month to finally give it a try as it's hitting 1.0 and coming to Steam.

Release Date Not Available

Justa Righnalis 5 (Steam) is "nothing more than a centuries -old attempt to emulate the world with the most honest in this genre."

Anno 117: Pax Romana (Steam) is a long-term strategy series about the Roman Empire.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Steam) is a little more similar in some ways, but not entirely: we're particularly excited to see how the reduced skill-based matchmaking will play out.

Where the Gathering of the Winds (Steam) was announced with a clever tone that made it sound both like Voxia Assassin's Creed and like an MMO where you can play the role of a defender or a professional sniper.

Demonschool (Steam) is a Persona-like RPG that's been on our radar for years.It was supposed to be released in September, but it fell out of Silksong's way.

Game events and sales in November

- PAX Unplugged 21. novembre

- Fan Expo SAPON EXPON SAPERSION of the 28o Mijdarry of

- Indie Live EXPO on November 29

- The month is a bit light on Steam sales, but there are a few seasonal sales that deserve a shout out:

- 27 one tobro - three November: steam screams 4

- November 10 - November 17: Animal Fasting

Early entry games and version 1.0 will launch in November 2025

Whiskerwood (Steam) combines a cat-and-mouse game with a town builder formula when it enters Early Access on November 6.

The Last Caretaker (Steam) saves the rest of humanity when the single-player survival adventure hits Early Access on November 6

Long Drive North (Steam) kicks off its early access RV desert trip with a four-person collaboration on November 6th.

Escape from Tarkov (Steam) updated to version 1.0 on November 15 after more than eight years of beta testing

Dungeons & Kingdoms (Steam) continues a month of city building with a sprinkler dungeon dive when it launches in Early Access on November 17

Moon Hacker 2: The Shop Action Action RPG Launches November 19th on Infinite Scent (Steam)

Prebogue:Go Layback (Steam) brings the pubg build Open World Survival Adventure to early access on November 20th.

Midnight Walkers (Steam) pits you against both the living and the undead when the shooter hits early access on November 20.

Games with updates and great events in November

October 28th Look Out (Steam) adds new monsters and the finale to the center of horror.

Farming Simulator 25 (Steam) Farms hills inspired by Scotland in Kinleigh on November 4

Enshrouded (Room) Finally added wet items to the realm with its tree of water update on November 10

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Steam) explores a mysterious plague with its third and final DLC update on November 11

Phasmophobia (Galam) adds a new Neil Danner minimap to Moon Hunting Adventures on November 11

Battlefield 6 (Steam) continues its first season of updates when the California Resistance drops on November 18

Risk of Rain 2 (Steam) appears for the first time with six new levels, more drones, and two survivors with its Alloyed Collective expansion on November 18

Disney Disney Disney Valley (steam) to you Snow White and Tinker Bell Bell Assond Rance November 19

More games are being released in November

- November 4 - Football Manager 26 - The annual football series returns after spring 2025 (Steam)

- November 4th - Off the Block - Detailed and beautiful builder (Steamy)

- November 5 - Bloodgrounds - Gladiator tactical role-playing game with tactical management (Steam)

November 5 - Sonic the Hedgehog - like the fallen boys, but Sonic (Steam)

- November 6 - No Online Players - Simulator Simulator (Galam Vintage (Galam)

- November 6 - Syberia: Remastered - Cate Walker's Journey Remastered (Steam)

- November 6 - irresistible - rhythm game where music is illegal (steam)

- November 7th - Thrasher - Gameplay follow-up to Thumper (Steam)

- Novemba 10 - Ambrosia Sky - Sci-Fi Clease-Em-Up (Steam)

- November 10.Survivor Mars: Relaunched - Upgrade to a brand new engine (Steam).

- November 11th - Lumines Arise - Color Block Puzzle Sequel (Steam)

- November 11 - Owner - Action side-scrolling game from developer Hype Light Driifter (STEAM)

- November 11 - Sacred 2 Remastered - Packed with all its expansions and modern upgrades (Steam)

- November 12 - Winter Burrow - Casual, 2D woodland mouse survival (Steam)

RPG games with players to collect and train

A story spanning a century and many people

A house of horrors consisting of the first man

Roguelite creature collecting action

- November 20 - Outlaws + Multiple Missions: Remaster - The return of LucasArts' classic FPS (Steam)

- November 24 - AILA - Survive the fight against terrifying fictional artificial intelligence (Steam)

- November 24th - Constant - brush metroidvania (steam)

- November 24 - Ashes and Iron - Open World RPG with a Little Guide (Steam)

– November 24 – Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive – Anime RPG with co-op raids (Steam)

- November 25 - The Tormentor - A twisted torture survival horror from the creators of Agony (Steam)

- November ??- Quarantine Zone: Final Control - Protect Humanity from Biological Threats (Steam)

Keep up to date with the best stories and best deals, as selected by the PC Gamer team.

Andrea has been covering for almost ten years, today he brings from Igni to the USA, he destroys everything he does everything he does everything.Every week, he counts down all the moments of the MMO season, without the hassle and endless twists and turns that make the game.

- Tyler Wildeeditor-in-Kriber, USA

You must confirm your public display name before posting

Log out and log back in, then you'll be prompted to enter your display name.