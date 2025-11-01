Sorry OnePlus, but I don't buy your excuse for downgrading the OnePlus 15

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 15, but the company's marketing doesn't fool me when it comes to this phone.

Sorry, but I don't buy your excuse for downgrading the OnePlus 15

October 29, 2025

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 15 in China, and it looks like an impressive Android flagship at first glance.It is powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,300mAh battery with fast charging options, and a 165Hz refresh rate.

It's all very interesting, but I've come to a conclusion about another phone that won't be unlocked.It doesn't matter how much he wears.

OnePlus 15: Hot or not?

How to market a discounted OnePlus 15?

OnePlus has positioned the OnePlus 15 as a performance-first flagship phone, which is evident on the official product page (see screenshot above), which has the tagline "Ultra Flagship Performance".

It's good that the OnePlus 15 apparently offers a top-notch gaming experience.After all, we've come across quite a few overheated flagship phones in 2025. But a closer inspection of the OnePlus 15 suggests that this focus has come at the expense of a few cuts compared to the OnePlus 13. And nowhere is that more evident than when you look at the phone's cameras.

OnePlus claims it's the best OnePlus camera to date, but signs point to the camera hardware being a big step backwards.The OnePlus 13 product page has specifically mentioned the LYT-808 main camera and sensor size details for the main and periscope cameras.In contrast, this information was missing from the OnePlus 15 launch event and the actual product page (see gallery below).

It turns out that the OnlinePlus 15 actually has smaller rear cameras on board compared to the original 16. According to reviews, the phone's camera saw a decrease in sensor size, from a 1 / 1.95-inch sensor to 1 / 2.75-inch.

Keymeri Camera |On 32MP Sony Sony Sony IMX709 1 / 2.2 |Senitor IMBX615 1/244-inch, f / 2.4 |

Rear Camera: Primary |OnePlus 15 50MP Sony IMX906 1/1.56-inch sensor, f/1.8, OIS |OnePlus 13 50MP Sony LYT808 1/1.4-inch sensor, f/1.6, OIS |

Back Camera: Periscope Zoom |OnePlus 15 MANSUNS Samsung S5Kjn5 1 / 2.75 inch Sensor, F / 2.75 inch Sens |OnePlus 13 50MP Sony Imx882 1 / 1.95 inch sensor, F / 2.6, ois |

The decision to downgrade the camera hardware would be particularly disappointing after the launch of the OnePlus 13. Earlier this year, we praised the device as one of the best camera phones on the market.This is an incredibly rare achievement for the company.So why make these changes when you're not only on the right track, but finally delivering world-class photography?

The OnePlus 15 is also missing the Hasselblad branding after that deal expires.Camera brand partnerships aren't necessary to make great cameras, and some partnerships are better remembered than others.However, this does not inspire faith in the OnePlus 15 cameras, especially when OPPO's Find X9 phones still offer Hasselblad branding.

These soft highlights mean that add-ons will have to rely more on new silicon and improved image processing to deliver better pictures.Of course, it still happens that the 15 Plus offers better picture quality than the old phone.But imagine if the original 15 kept the enhanced 13's camera hardware, or was it messed up.

The OnePlus 15's screen woes don't help

Another controversial decision was ditching the OnePlus 13's QHD+ 120Hz display in favor of a 1.5K display running at 165Hz.To be fair to the company, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis claimed that this screen was more expensive than the OnePlus 13's panel.He also added that it was technically not possible to offer a QHD+ display at 165Hz.

The manager went so far as to say that the group of 15 shows that the 15 has "uncertainty" smooth and the future (of the phone)."In the end, the future is in the future, with ASC's cameras, there is a lot of praise for their high refresh rate of 165 Hz. But until we get to the 15th floor, I feel that there is a risk that something will happen in the best way. It also comes as the real thing of the hotel GT8 Pro comes with QHD + 144h screen in the middle, and this is a very good feeling in the middle like the QHD + 144h screen.The Android Window survey showed that the decision at that time will not affect most people.

A phone with great performance, a slick refresh rate, and a big battery is a great thing.However, OnePlus is sacrificing the camera experience for lesser returns, and that seems like a wrong move.After all, the OnePlus 13 already offers a winning formula of great performance, long battery life, great screen, and great cameras.So why mess with greatness?

Well, I'm not arguing that the company's marketing practices are SmightScreen that will only result in lower production costs and/or higher profit margins.After all, a brand like OPPO shows that you don't have to choose between great performance and a top camera.I can only hope that these cuts result in a low price for the OnePlus 15 in the global market, but I'm not holding my breath.Either way, this looks like the most annoying thing OnePlus has done in the past, and not in a good way.

