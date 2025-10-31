Google surprises Pixel owners with a last-minute October update |Android Center

But not the one you were expecting

Google surprises Pixel owners with a last-minute update in October

What you need to know

- Google has suddenly released another October 2025 update for Pixel phones, including the Pixel 10.

- The small 30MB update brings performance improvements and no new features or changes.

- Google may fix this update before November to solve a serious security issue.

- The big November update is expected to add theme themes, GIF creation in Pixel Studio, and more tools.

Google usually releases software for its Pixel devices in the first week of each month.While the Pixel phone update has already arrived, to everyone’s surprise, the company has started another update for the Pixel phone this month.

The new software update is for all Pixel devices from Pixel 7 to Pixel 10 series and is the 10th remote update for Pixel 10.The build number of the latest Pixel 10 series is BD3A.251005.003.W4.The previous update ended with W3.For Pixel tablet users, Google seems to have rolled out this release.

For those expecting new features, the update doesn't seem to bring any major additions.Google's release notes don't list anything new, but Verizon's changelog mentions that "the update provides performance improvements for your device."

It's not confirmed, but it's possible that Google discovered a major security issue with Pixel devices and decided to release a small update early.The company could have bundled these changes with the November update, but the problem could be serious enough to push it ahead of schedule.

If you have a Pixel smartphone, you can check for updates by going to Settings > System > Software Update > System Update > Check for Updates.The update automatically appeared on my Pixel 10 Pro. However, if you still don't see it, you can try checking it manually.You can sideload the OTA file to your Pixel.

The timing of this update is interesting as we are just days away from the next major Pixel launch.Google is working on a November update, which is expected to offer theme packs, the ability to create GIFs in Pixel Studio, and more.It's possible that Google delayed this release and decided to push this smaller security update first - although that's just speculation at the moment.

Google is also working on updating the GPU driver for the Pixel 10 series, but it is not known when that will be rolled out.Currently, it is better to update the pixel to the latest version to be safe.

Sanoj is a technology writer

