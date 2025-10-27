Lu says longtime friend Billup is

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was arrested on Thursday as part of a federal investigation into illegal sports betting and poker games after speaking with Blazers coach Chauncey Billups on Sunday.

Inglewood, Calif.- Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said he has spoken with Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups after his arrest Thursday in a federal investigation into illegal sports betting and poker game-fixing, and said Billups is "very confident in the situation."

Speaking before the Clippers' 114-107 win against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Lue said Billups has been like a brother to him since he was 17 years old and is the godfather to Billups' three daughters.

“It's hard to process,” Lue said.“You hate to see him go through something like this, with his three daughters, who are my goddaughter, and his wife Piper.

"I believe in Chauncey's character. I know who he is as a person. I've been with him since I was 17. So it's hard to see something like this happen. He still has my love and support."

Asked how Billups looked when he talked to him, Lue said: "When you know a guy, like I said, like he dreams.

"So I can hear his voice and see if he's satisfied. So it's good to hear."

Corridor was ticketed for quitting after being arrested and named Tiago Splitter as his coach.Portland defeated the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in the first game of the season opener.