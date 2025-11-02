LG's B5 is a great entry-level OLED TV, and the 48-inch model is currently on sale for just $529.99 at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.

The best products of the Black Economy If you are in the market for a new 1k TV, the best buy is also the 48-inch b5 oled, bringing the price of the 4k tv to $ 529 ($ 770 ($ 770) this time. You can also grab the 55-inch model from Amazon, the best buy, and LG for about $ 896 ($ 604), all time low.

LG's Brilling B5 Odd TV is now on sale for $530 during the blackout

LG's entry-level B series offers one of the most affordable ways to enter the world of OLED technology.While the B5 can't match the brightness of similarly priced LED TVs, it offers better black performance and contrast and excellent viewing angles.As far as we can tell, the B5's display performance is roughly the same as the LG C3 flagship from a few years ago.

In addition to 4K resolution, the B5 has four HDMI 2.1 ports each, all with support for premium formats such as Dolby Vision and HDr10 up to 30Hz, for example.It supports Director mode, which directs movies to directors who disable certain settings, such as motion smoothing and image sharpness.The B5 is also powered by LG's Speed ​​Alpha 8 AI Gen 2 processor, so LG's Glide through the WebOS interface isn't volatile.Additionally, compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast make it easy to stream content from a compatible device, including a phone or tablet.

