The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night for their first victory since Week 2.This victory ended a streak in which the team lost five straight games by a total of 13 points.

- Brissett is trying out the QB1 job.How much better is Jakoby Brissett's Arizona offense compared to Kayley's.It's even better to write this in 2025, but it's true.Look no further than Monday night, when the Cardinals finished with more than 300 rushing yards — a feat they hadn't accomplished in Murray's six starts.The middle eight out of eight are impressive.led eight touchdowns, sometimes leading 24-7.Perhaps most importantly, Brissett's first-round pick MARVIN HARRISON JR interacted with ARIZONA BLUND BLAND for Arizona's first touchdown.All of this, the most experienced veteran who can clearly handle the offensive coordinator, Petzing's offense can handle the offense effectively and essentially keep the Cardinals in line.can stand

- Self defense is still poor, so keep it simple here.The Arizona Cardinals are not a team that should be very successful on the ground against almost every defense in the game. They have lost their two most quarterbacks in the NFL and are right with the carousel of contributors at the position. Which only rotates because Arizona has no other options, it seems that the duo of Emari Demercado and Bam Knight did not get the memo. They combined for 106 yards on 23 years trying to balance the offense expected to stick to Brissett's arm. The cowboys are always on their heels. Fighting tacklesand lose in physical combat. Incompetent performance in front of a national audience that cannot be fixed with timed trades.

- Arizona's defense makes a statement.It's no secret that the Cowboys are a team that wins on offense, making what should have been a tough night for the Cardinals.They are not consistent in that they grabbed the dallas rookie, who made sacks in his first game, recorded in Arizona. Although his numbers look good in the box, Javente Williams (15 carries for 85 yards) missed the game, while George Madekeri seemed to disappear for a long time before starting the fourth quarter.Each was a testament to the Cardinals' defense, a piece that played as if it knew the game rested on its shoulders.Contributed by Josh ziyaWATT 24th place in all-time massage records (115.5) - This unit was given.

- The Cowboys will regret missed opportunities.Given Dallas' defensive issues, its offensive aggression on the plus side was understandable Monday night.But in retrospect, they look sadly ugly.On Monday night, the Cowboys fumbled twice on downs in the Cardinals' red zone or end, and saw their first possession end with Prescott's fourth down (courtesy of Sweat) and another key play ending.With a hard hit as Prescott hesitated to throw to Siddy Lamb, then picked up the ball that seemed to hang in the air for ages, and that was more than enough time for rookie Will Johnson to close the gap and break up the pass.For much of the first two months of the season, Prescott found ways to make up for those key losses (see: the Week 4 shootout against Green Bay that ended in a tie), but over the past two weeks the Cowboys have come up short in the most important moments.Those setbacks contributed to their defeat on Monday night, and also suggested that the Cowboys may have legitimate reasons to worry going forward.

Marvin Harrison Jr. had six receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Research: With a touchdown reception Monday night, Trey McBride extended his touchdown receptions to four of Jacoby Brissett's three starts.McBride has five touchdowns in 39 career games with Kyler Murray as Arizona's starting quarterback.