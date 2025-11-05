The human heart can heal itself after a heart attack!Scientists reveal natural healing powers that could save millions of lives- Times of India

Researchers at Mount Sinai have identified the Cyclin A2 gene, which reactivates the natural healing ability of the human heart.This gene is active in the fetus

Researchers at Mount Sinai in New York have discovered a surprising strain that can stimulate the human mind's natural ability to heal.Cyclin A2 (CCNA2) Gene, normally active during fetal development, allows heart cells to expand but become rigid after birth, leaving adult hearts unable to repair damage.When I activated this gene in damaged heart tissue, scientists saw the formation of new, healthy heart cells that could contract normally.This discovery offers a promising future for the management of heart attacks and chronic heart failure, beyond these conventional methods that simply control symptoms.If successfully translated into clinical practice, this discovery could revolutionize cardiac care, allowing hearts to regenerate naturally and improve patient outcomes.

How the cyclin A2 gene can help repair itself in the human heart

The key to this breakthrough lies in the Cyclin A2 (CCNA2) gene, which plays a crucial role in heart development.During fetal growth, CCNA2 is highly active, allowing heart cells to multiply and form a fully functioning organ.However, shortly after birth, the gene becomes dormant, and adult heart cells lose their ability to divide.This sleep is one of the reasons why the adult heart has difficulty repairing itself after an injury, which sometimes leads to Susceptibility to long-term damage or heart failure.

By using a harmless viral vector to reprogram CCNAINE CKNA2 into tissue, scientists can change this regenerative ability.Testing on the roof cells of the 21.5, 41 year old and 55 year olds shows that the 55 year old is superior to the new liver cells, indicating that the liver is more mature.

Human heart research suggests that it can repair itself after injury

This discovery represents nearly 20 years of intensity

Research in English medicine.Dr.Hina Chaunler, lead researcher and Director of Cardiovascular Medicine at Mount Sinai, Piona's research shows that the same methods can revive the heart of pigs after injury.

The successful application of this technique in the heart of the heart shows a true story.Dr.Chaudhry explained, "What we found is a specific heart problem. With the right treatment, the heart can unlock the potential to treat heart attacks without relying on mechanical devices or transplants."

Human heart disease and how CCNA2 gene therapy may change treatment

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death.In the UK, more than 100,000 people are hospitalized each year with heart attacks, and more than a million people live with chronic heart failure.Current treatments are mainly aimed at managing symptoms and slowing the progression of the disease, but they cannot restore lost heart tissue.

If approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for human trials, CCNA2 gene therapy may naturally regenerate damaged hearts and improve long-term survival rates.Gene therapy involving CCNA2 may eliminate the need for expensive procedures such as heart transplants or mechanical support devices.By encouraging the heart to heal itself, the therapy targets the root cause.they cause heart damage rather than managing symptoms.This approach can lead to faster recovery, reduced hospitalization and improved quality of life for millions of patients worldwide.

Also ReadDo you want to live longer?Heart surgeon shares 5 daily habits that protect your heart and extend your life.