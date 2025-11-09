The biggest song from the biggest movie of the year is now a contender for one of music's biggest awards.That's strange.

The most surprising Grammy nomination of the year

The film that dominates Netflix and Halloween now arrives for grammars.

The biggest song from the biggest movie of the year is now up for one of music's biggest awards.It might sound inevitable, but it's actually quite strange.

"Gold," the most popular song from KPOP's Kappers' demonic kpop movie, was the #1 song on the Globoard Global 200 for 14 weeks.The movie is Netflix's most popular movie of all time with 325 million views and counting.People even left their beds to see them in theaters, and took over the box office in their time.Children review the most popular movie from the movie and beyond, and adults say they love it too.

"Igolide" was performed by the fictional band /x, which was reported by singers Ejae, Audirey Nuna and Reli Ami.Responding to the news of the selection of this song, Ejae, who is one of the cattle carriers, said variously, "I can't digest."

But considering the immense popularity of "Golden," it's no surprise that the Recording Academy, the music industry's professional organization that administers the Grammy Awards, named it song of the year, one of its highest honors.What's unusual is the fact that the song comes from a film made for children — and that it's K-pop, a genre the Grammys rarely recognize.

While it's not unheard of for a children's movie song to be nominated for a major award — The Lion King's hit song won multiple awards in 1995, and Aladdin's "A Whole New World" won in 1994 — they rarely cross over to enter the soundtrack category to compete for the night's top awards.Pop culture staples like Frozen and "Happy" from Despicable Me 2 may have had bugs woven into the fabric of the song, but they weren't Song of the Year nominees.

KPop Demon Hunters stands out in that respect as well, because it's a brand new piece of intellectual property without the support of familiar characters, Disney, or nostalgia.It's brand new, and the bubblegum pop music and infectiously bright visuals have made it a craze.

It's the calling card of much of K-pop, which has been quietly creeping towards mainstream dominance for years.The genre, which is largely comprised of South Korean boy and girl groups, has a notoriously intense fan base that obsessively promotes their favorite artists, such as BTS.

"Fans are evangelists for K-pop artists among their friends, helping the artist's foundation, Serna Elton.

The intensity of K-pop fans has paid off: it's not so unique to love the genre anymore.Another K-pop star is up for Song of the Year: Rosé, a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, is up for the award for "Apt," a collaboration with Bruno Mars.It's also pure, unadulterated pop and features Korean lyrics, signaling that this year was a turning point for the genre's acceptance in the US.

KPOP HOPO HUPSS is chosen for a lot of many, she doesn't look at many living creatures to think about.