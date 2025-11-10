Simple daily activities can reduce the risk of dementia by up to 39%, scientists say.

THERE is ample evidence that staying mentally and physically active and eating a healthy, balanced diet are some of the best ways to…

It is widely said that being mentally and physically active and eating a healthy, balanced diet is the best way to prevent dementia.

Now researchers have added a fun activity to the mix – listening to music.

Listening to music when you're over 70 was linked to a lower risk of dementia in a new study by researchers at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

They learned more than 10,800 seniors, they looked at the benefits of listening to music or playing music, and found listening to a 39 percent reduction in the risk of disease.

Playing a musical instrument was associated with a 35% lower risk of dementia.

Music is often associated with major changes in hearing, affecting dementia incidence and cognitive tendencies as well as general cognition, with scores equal to 17% of general cognition and excitability.

Regularly engaging in listening and playing music reduces the risk of dementia by 33 percent and the risk of dementia by 22 percent.

According to the study's lead author, Monash Honors student Emma Jaffa, the study's findings "suggest that musical activities may be an accessible strategy for maintaining cognitive health in older adults" - although a causal relationship cannot be established, she added.

Longer lifespans have increased the prevalence of age-related diseases such as cognitive decline and dementia.

More people are likely to develop these conditions, with age and increasing age being the strongest risk factors.

The number of people diagnosed with dementia is at an all-time high and is expected to more than double over the next two decades; some estimates predict that figure will exceed 1.6 million by 2040.

"There is no cure for dementia, the importance of incorporating measures to prevent or delay Professor Joanne Ryan.

He added: “Evidence shows that brain aging is not just caused by age and genetics, but can be influenced by our own environment and lifestyle choices.

"Our study suggests that lifestyle-based interventions such as listening to and/or playing music can promote cognitive health."

Learning a musical instrument may help prevent dementia, according to studies that show musical training is associated with a reduced risk of cognitive decline.

A meta-analysis of cohort studies found a 59% reduction in the risk of dementia among musicians.

And one study of twins found that musicians were 64 percent less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment or dementia after adjusting for other factors.

According to the researchers, playing an instrument involves multiple areas of the brain, which may be responsible for this protective effect.

How to Reduce Your Risk of Dementia

Eat a healthy diet

Prioritize a Mediterranean diet rich in whole grains, vegetables, nuts, legumes and oily fish, and limit red meat, refined foods and sugar.

Engage in regular physical activity

Aim to get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week.This can include activities such as walking, dancing, swimming, or gardening.

Manage blood pressure

Keep your blood pressure at a healthy level with diet, exercise and, if necessary, medication.

Quitting smoking can significantly reduce your risk of dementia, as well as other health issues.

Maintain social engagement

To maintain an active social life, connect with loved ones.Participate in community activities.

Show interest

Challenge your brain with activities like learning new skills, reading or solving puzzles.

Sleep well

Prioritize good quality sleep, as research suggests that sleep disturbances are associated with an increased risk of dementia.

Limit alcohol intake

Drinking too much alcohol can increase the risk of falls and other health conditions associated with dementia.

If you have type 2 diabetes, manage it to reduce your risk of dementia.

Talking about hearing loss

Address hearing loss, as it may be linked to an increased risk of dementia.