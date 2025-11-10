According to a prominent insider, Valve could release its next VR headset, possibly called the Steam Frame, later this week.

Steam may be ready to reveal the first details about vr.According to valve dieder brad brad, the company could be ready to announce its new device, which is expected to be called stee stee, sometime this week.

It was also reported that one day to observe the eye.

"I'm just gonna say it," Lynch said on his Discord."I've been told by a few sources over the course of a few weeks to watch this week. Wednesday to be exact."

He added that it "doesn't seem out of the question" that Valve will announce the device. Lynch said that the company "will need a week or two to explain the device to people before they open orders."

In order to enter the non-game state.

Rumors and reports about the new Steam title have been circulating for months.Earlier this year, it was announced that the project was set to release the title towards the end of 2025 at a price of $1,200.In September, the possible name of the device was discovered through a business plan and bankruptcy.Finally, in early October, it was reported that the number of steamers entered into the production of parts was 400,000-00000-00000-800,000.

Among the claims of mass production, Lynch said that Deckard, the device's codename, DV1 and DV2 models were included in the SteamVR Beta.He said that "dv units are the last steps before the (PV) model that consumers will buy."

The Steam framework is expected to launch alongside the new "Roy" controllers for the device.But that's not all.Steam is reportedly working on a new steam controller 2 and a new steamos console of some sort.

What do you think about Valve possibly unveiling the Steam Frame VR headset this week?Leave your thoughts in the comments and join the official Insider Gaming Discord server.

For more insider gaming tech, read Steam's most popular graphics card is more than four years old.And don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter.