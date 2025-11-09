Gemini on Google Home is here - how does it work for you?- Android authorities

It's been a few days since Gemini for Google Home was released to users in some parts of the world.Do you like it so far?

Affiliate links on Android Management may earn us a Commission.Learn more.

Gemini on Google Home is here;How does it work for you?

7 November 2025

This is an open thread.

We want to hear your opinion!Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below - your opinion may be published in the future.

At the end of October, Google released Gemini on the Google Home app.It's been a little over a week since the next-generation voice assistant became available on a large number of Google Smartme smart home products.The rollout is slowly rolling out around the world, but if you've had experience with it, what do you think?Do you hate it or love it?

I'm not part of the first wave of releases, so I'll wait for the update to roll out, I'd like to put my excitement and issues first - positives first.There is promise to improve the development of Gemini.It's the ability to understand the command, including the context of the information, and what I've been wanting for a long time.I have answered some of the user questions about getting rich.

Don't want to miss out on Android Authority?

- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis and more.

- You can also create us from a Google search by clicking the button below.

Now, for the obvious negative.Gemini is still somewhat limited in its ability to perform certain tasks.For one thing, setting timers is a much faster process on the Assistant than on the Gemini.Then, of course, there are the Google Home issues that exist regardless of the new voice update.Users have long reported various reliability issues, including response errors or, in some cases, outright miscommunication.

There is also a payment requirement to unlock useful functions.If you want access to Gemini Live's constant interaction and other AI features like Home Briefs, you'll need to pay for a Home Premium subscription.This subscription starts at $10 per month, which may be significantly more than some users are willing to pay.

Either way, Gemini on Google Home will become the voice control option for the company's smart home products in the future.Is this positive?Well, that's how I'd like you to answer.

Here are some other questions:

- Have you already got Gemini on your Google Home devices?If yes, what has been your experience?

- Do you think Gemini is better than Assistant on all Google devices, including at home and on the go?

- What is your one big problem with Gemini that you want Google to solve in the future?

- Do you plan to subscribe to Home Premium to access Gemini Live and other AI features?

- Do you think the price is right, or are these items included in the homework for free?

Do you still have Gemini on Google Home?

What do you think of Gemini in the house so far?

👇 If you have specific information about your election or would like answers to the above questions, be sure to add your voice in the comments below.

Thank you for being part of our community.Read our reporting policy before publishing.